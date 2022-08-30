ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop Music Festival to feature dozens of Central Texas acts Sept. 22-25

By Peter Blackstock, Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago
It's not ACL Fest, but it might be better if you like local music at a bargain price. The Bastrop Music Festival runs Sept. 22-25 at a handful of venues along the Colorado River in downtown Bastrop, with more than two dozen Central Texas acts on the bill including the Peterson Brothers and Pat Byrne.

Four-day passes to the event, available via bastropmusicfestival.com, are $40 ($100 VIP). Participating venues include Neighbor's (with deck and yard stages), Old Town Restaurant, Gracie's and 602 Brewing Company.

Other acts taking part include Mike & the Moonpies, Deezie Brown, Shelley King, the Watters, Donovan Keith, PAACK, Phil Hurley, and Micky & the Motorcars. Performances run from 6 p.m. to midnight.

In addition, several other venues will present free shows in the morning and afternoon. Highlights include 5 p.m. sets at Astro Record Store by Madam Radar on Sept. 23 and Sour Bridges on Sept. 24. Both bands also will perform evening sets as part of the ticketed festival.

Additional free-show venues are Copper Shot Distillery, Bastrop Beer Company, Bastrop Farmers Market, Sugar Shack (for a children's show) and Kerr Community Center.

