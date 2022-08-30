Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Special Interest Announce New Album Endure, Share Video for New Song With Mykki Blanco: Watch
Special Interest have announced their new album Endure with a video for their new song “Midnight Legend” (featuring Mykki Blanco). The LP is due out November 4 via Rough Trade. They have also announced a run of North American tour dates; check out the full list of shows and the visual for “Midnight Legend” below.
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Arctic Monkeys Share Video for New Song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”: Watch
Arctic Monkeys have shared a video for their new song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The lead single and opening track from their forthcoming LP The Car is the band’s first new music in four years. Check out the lo-fi video—directed by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner—below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gorillaz Announce Album, Share New Song Featuring Tame Impala: Listen
Gorillaz have announced their new album: Cracker Island is out February 24, 2023, via Parlophone. The record includes the new song “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Check it out below. Thundercat features on the Cracker Island title track. Additional guests on the album include Bad...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Mount Kimbie Share New Songs Featuring Slowthai, Danny Brown, More: Listen
Mount Kimbie, the electronic duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, are back with new music. They’ve announced two double A-side singles titled MK 3.5. It includes the songs “In Your Yyes” featuring Slowthai and Danny Brown, “A Deities Encore” with Liv.e, “Q,” and “Quartz.” Listen to them below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Alex Turner has returned to Earth from outer space’s most sought-after vacation complex, and he’s just a bit melancholy. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” the lead single from Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, The Car, opens with strings and harpsichord that gesture toward the otherworldly retroism of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—a reminder of the paranoia that colored that album, the ghosts who pulled up bar stools in Turner’s psyche to say their friendly hellos. Instead of exploding into metaphor and mania, however, the new song is grounded, rumbling elegantly as Turner sings of yesterday and romance. Still, it just feels like longing, with the singer begging enigmatically: “So can we please be absolute sure/That there’s a mirrorball for me/Oh, there’d better be a mirrorball for me.” The strings sweep throughout to heighten the drama. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” is a song emblematic of the new, post-AM Arctic Monkeys: a little mysterious, yearning, and downcast—and quietly beautiful.
Listen to Big Homie Dre Cash’s “Waiting 4 Industry”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Homie Dre Cash’s use of Auto-Tune has so much feeling to it that he could make empty nothings sound deep. That is sort of what is happening on “Waiting 4 Industry”: his words are likely off the top but they feel like they’re from the soul. The coos in the background are heart-wrenching, and in the verses he hardly sings, instead just talking while the Auto-Tune is turned up to the max like he’s too exhausted to do anything more. The gloomy mood is emphasized by the melodramatic piano beat and the cover art of him standing in the rain.
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
“Midnight Legend” [ft. Mykki Blanco]
Special Interest’s 2020 song “Disco III” was a blast of industrial punk led by frontperson Alli Logout’s screams; on “Midnight Legend,” they actually deliver on disco. The lead single of the New Orleans band’s upcoming album Endure simultaneously pays homage to the club and cautions against its dangers. Think of it as the yin to Renaissance’s yang: If Beyoncé is perched in the velvet-lined booth of Studio 54, then Special Interest are dancing in the alley outside, writhing as lamp light reflects off trash cans and shattered bottles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro Perform “Nivel de Perreo” at VMAs 2022
J Balvin took the stage with Ryan Castro tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform the song “Nivel de Perreo.” The performance marked the single’s television world premiere and it featured a giant twerking AR dancer. It’s also Balvin’s first performance at the VMAs since 2019, when he joined Bad Bunny to play the song “Que Pretendes” from their collaborative album Oasis. Watch it happen below.
Freddie Gibbs Announces New Album $oul $old $eperately, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Freddie Gibbs has announced a new album. It’s called $oul $old $eperately, and it marks the rapper’s major label debut. The new LP is out September 30 via Warner. Today, Gibbs has released lead single “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo, which arrives with a flashy music video. Watch Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo clean up at the casino in the clip below, and scroll down for the LP artwork.
George FitzGerald Taps Animal Collective’s Panda Bear for New Song “Passed Tense”: Listen
George FitzGerald has released “Passed Tense,” his new song with Panda Bear. It’s the latest single from his forthcoming LP Stellar Drifting, due out Friday (September 2) via Domino. Check out “Passed Tense” below. “Working with Noah (Panda Bear) on this track was such a...
Emeralds Announce Reissue of Solar Bridge, Share Unreleased Song: Listen
Emeralds—the Ohio trio of John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire—have announced a reissue of their 2008 debut Solar Bridge. The re-release arrives September 30 via Ghostly International. Today, Emeralds have shared the previously unreleased single “Photosphere” as a digital exclusive. Listen to that below. The...
NOFX Announce 2023 Breakup: “It’s Been an Amazing Run”
NOFX—the Los Angeles skate punk band currently made up of Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, Eric Melvin, Erik “Smelly” Sandin, and Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta—are officially breaking up in 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Burkett indirectly announced the news on Instagram, where he replied...
Ernest Hood Announces Archival Recordings Collection Back to the Woodlands
RVNG Intl. and Freedom to Spend have announced that they’ll be releasing a previously unheard album from ambient pioneer Ernest Hood. Back to the Woodlands is due out November 11. The album collects previously-unreleased material recorded between 1972 and 1982—the same period documented on Hood’s celebrated 1975 album Neighborhoods.
“Hey Baby”
The idea of a record having two sides is purely notional in our streaming world, but UK house producer I. Jordan seems determined to bring back the double-A-side—a hallowed format, beloved by DJs, in which both tracks share top billing. They trotted out a pair of dueling bangers with June’s “Always Been”/“First Time Back,” and they do so again with “Hey Baby”/“I Had the Best of Times.” The last release was split between rapturous house and heads-down drum’n’bass, and the new one similarly makes the most of contrasting styles. Flush with rosy synth pads, the dreamily uptempo “I Had the Best of Times” is right out of I. Jordan’s peak-time wheelhouse, but that’s precisely what makes “Hey Baby” so attention-grabbing. Shedding all the sunny hallmarks of their discography, it’s a stern, late-night jam that resists the urge to overshare. Set against a trim, staccato drum pattern, the stonking FM bassline drops its anchor in the murky waters of ’90s anthems like Biosphere’s “Novelty Waves” and Mr. Oizo’s “Flat Beat.” There’s no melody to speak of; the closest it comes is the occasional burst of siren-like glissandi, conjuring classic techno at its most disorienting. For a producer so skilled at feel-good hits, this turn toward the dark side is a real treat.
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce New Album Pigments, Share New Songs: Listen
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced a new collaborative album called Pigments, sharing the four songs of its first movement: “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” The full-length is due out October 21 via Merge. Check out the video for “Vantablack”—Richard’s directorial debut—below.
Pitchfork
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0