Former Independence financial adviser charged in fake-charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
Cuyahoga County proposing solutions to placement crisis to prevent youth staying at DCFS office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At least 617 times in the last four years, children were housed more than one day at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center office building because they had nowhere else to go – but Cuyahoga County officials believe they’ve found a solution. David...
The time is now to act to head off coming opioid overdose surge: editorial
As cleveland.com’s Gretchen Kuda Croen recently reported, modeling suggests that a tidal wave of drug overdose deaths is coming – to Ohio and the nation. And with Ohio, the seventh most populous state, ranked No. 4 in drug overdose deaths in 2020, there’s little doubt that the state and region will again be in the eye of this tragic storm.
Mar-a-Lago Labor Day: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Was former President Donald Trump planning on having a covert Labor Day sale of highly classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club residence, or did he already have one? That concern was considerably heightened when it was disclosed that over 40 classified document folders recovered at Mar-a-Lago were empty of their contents.
The time to worry about oppressive college debt is before you sign the loan agreement: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- “An entire generation is now saddled with unsustainable debt,” President Joe Biden told reporters regarding the plans he announced Aug. 24 to commit a half-trillion of our dollars to canceling as much as $20,000 in college loan commitments per person for tens of millions of Americans.
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Ohio man indicted, accused of operating illegal gambling business
in the investigation were the IRS Criminal Investigation (CI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Ohio Casino and Gaming Commission and the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.
Beers for September: 8 different sippers as summer begins to fade
CLEVELAND, Ohio – This month, we tried eight beers ranging from Double India Pale Ales to a Sour Ale, gluten-free beer and several others. This month’s beers range from 4.8% to 11.7% alcohol. As a reminder, our monthly reviews cover beers not made in Northeast Ohio but ones...
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Back pay for 29 workers recovered from Akron employer
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $67,294 in unpaid wages for 29 workers after Akron, Ohio, based employer McNeil and NRM Inc. failed to pay them for two and a half months this year. “Workers cannot be expected to bear the burden of the...
Report: Couple vandalize, urinate on Warren business
The owner then showed police a video of a a man and woman who allegedly did it.
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
Feds accuse 14 Northeast Ohio residents of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fourteen Northeast Ohio residents are facing federal charges after they were accused of being part of a drug-trafficking ring that sold fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District Ohio, a grand jury on Tuesday indicted Montez Miller, 34;...
Man accused of dragging elderly woman during robbery in New Jersey found in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of taking a purse from an elderly woman and then dragging her with a stolen vehicle in New Jersey was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Shaker Heights. Gustavo Monteiro, 27, was wanted by police in Bayonne, New Jersey on a charge of...
Medina PD swears in new lieutenant
MEDINA – The Medina Police Department swore in Bryan Wagner as their new Lieutenant last week in a ceremony at City Hall. Wagner is replacing Lt. Dave Birkbichler who retired earlier this year. Wagner was first hired by the Medina Police Department in August of 2003 where he gained...
‘Extremely dangerous’: Local woman forced to leave Ohio for life-saving abortion
The impact of the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to have an effect here in Northeast Ohio. A local woman was forced to travel out of state for an abortion that she says saved her life.
Man to face death penalty after jury convicts him of killing ex-girlfriend, two children, witness in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County jury on Friday convicted a Cleveland man of murdering his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor who came home just after the massacre in July 2019. Armond Johnson Sr., 29, now faces a possible death sentence.
Cleveland City Council members knock on residents’ doors to address concerns, offer more community engagement
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell walked the neighborhoods of his East Side ward, talking with residents, listening to their victories and complaints and working to fix their concerns. There is the crumbling, condemned house on East 117th Street and Temblett Avenue, where students from Stephanie Tubbs Jones...
Mailbox thief steals $1,500 check, leaves banana peel: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Two residents on opposite sides of town -- Lawton to the west and Pepperwood to the east -- reported thefts of items left overnight in their respective mailboxes from Aug. 31 possibly into Sept. 1. Friends -- not the U.S. Postal Service -- had dropped off skin care products in...
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
