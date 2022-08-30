ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs

It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash

A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
Shia LaBeouf Says He Lied About Childhood Abuse From His Father: ‘My Dad Never Hit Me’

Shia LaBeouf disavowed the story he told in his seemingly autobiographical film Honey Boy and denied that he suffered abuse at the hand of his father as a child. The Transformers star both wrote and starred in the film, which was released in 2019. It told the story of a struggling former child star and his relationship with his father. However, during an appearance on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal, LaBeouf said that he fictionalized parts of the plot.
2022 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List!

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards winners will take home their Moon Person trophies tonight!. The awards show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can stream the show live at 8PM ET on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Teen Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge

In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral TikTok "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs out from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.
Fergie Just Did a Surprise Performance at the VMAs, But When’s the Last Time She Performed Live?

Fergie just made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first public performance in four years. The "Fergalicious" star joined forces with Jack Harlow to bless the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow opened the main show with his chart-topping anthem "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2007 smash "Glamorous."
Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids

Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
