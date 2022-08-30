Read full article on original website
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
Nicki Minaj Honors Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston During Moving VMAs Video Vanguard Speech
Following her milestone career-spanning performance at the 2022 MTV VMAs as this year's Video Vanguard recipient, Nicki Minaj touched everyone's hearts with her heartfelt acceptance speech. After locating her phone, which had her speech written on it, Nicki launched into a string of shout-outs. "I wanna take a second to...
Johnny Depp to Make Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs (REPORT)
Johnny Depp is seemingly set to return to the small screen. The actor, who spent part of the summer having his defamation case against ex Amber Heard televised for the world to see, is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
Shia LaBeouf Says He Lied About Childhood Abuse From His Father: ‘My Dad Never Hit Me’
Shia LaBeouf disavowed the story he told in his seemingly autobiographical film Honey Boy and denied that he suffered abuse at the hand of his father as a child. The Transformers star both wrote and starred in the film, which was released in 2019. It told the story of a struggling former child star and his relationship with his father. However, during an appearance on Real Ones with Jon Bernthal, LaBeouf said that he fictionalized parts of the plot.
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence About FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations, Says His ‘Failings’ Are ‘Fundamental and Real
Shia LaBeouf is finally addressing the abuse allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. In a letter written to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, the actor addressed his "failings with Twigs," who previously accused LaBeouf of abuse in court documents. The letter was obtained by Variety.
2022 MTV VMAs Winners: See the Full List!
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards winners will take home their Moon Person trophies tonight!. The awards show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans can stream the show live at 8PM ET on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Teen Breaks Neck While Participating in Viral TikTok Challenge
In 2020, 16-year-old Sarah Platt was competing in a hockey tournament when her friends encouraged her to make a video while doing the viral TikTok "skull breaker" challenge. The stunt features one person jumping in the air while two people kick their legs out from underneath them. This obviously leads to a hard fall for the challenger.
Fergie Just Did a Surprise Performance at the VMAs, But When’s the Last Time She Performed Live?
Fergie just made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first public performance in four years. The "Fergalicious" star joined forces with Jack Harlow to bless the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow opened the main show with his chart-topping anthem "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2007 smash "Glamorous."
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
How Avril Lavigne’s 2002 MTV VMAs Best New Artist Win Captured the Y2K Pop-Rock Zeitgeist
Avril Lavigne was at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to crown Dove Cameron as this year's Best New Artist Sunday (Aug. 28). It was a fitting passing of the torch during last night's star-studded awards show — 20 years ago the "Complicated" icon was in the same place as Cameron when she accepted the award herself.
This Singer on TikTok Just Released a Song About Eddie Munson: Listen to ‘Eddie’s Song’
A musician released a tribute to Eddie Munson of Stranger Things and the viral song is getting mixed reactions online. Sapphire, a singer and songwriter who posts to TikTok under the handle @sapphireofficial, unveiled the heartfelt ballad "Eddie's Song" on all streaming platforms in July. "You're stuck in another place...
Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids
Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone. For, the pop-punk princess has just received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. During her acceptance speech, she thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. However, she would also go on to thank famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada, and he believed in me."
Did This Fan Predict Taylor Swift’s VMAs Comeback and New Album Announcement?
Taylor Swift made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and then dominated the post-show news cycle by announcing her new album Midnights. Bizarrely, it appears that one fan on Twitter predicted everything that happened regarding Swift mere hours before the awards ceremony started. The "Wildest Dreams" hit-maker caused...
