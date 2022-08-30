Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Bloom preparing to open for guests at the end of September
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A popular restaurant in downtown Bristol is moving across state lines. Bloom, which was located at 606 State Street, is a full service brunch and dinner restaurant specializing in creative menus, gourmet coffee, and craft cocktails. Owner Em Fehr opened the restaurant 6 years ago,...
wcyb.com
Safety measures put in place for upcoming Rhythm and Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Rhythm and Roots Reunion is just one week away, and city staff and police are making sure everything runs smoothly for the upcoming festival. We'll have a lot of eyes on the ground to make sure everyone's safe, we also have our first aid people to take care of any emergencies," Leah Ross with the Birthplace of Country Music said.
wcyb.com
Hundreds honor Coeburn resident as part of annual walk
COEBURN, Va, (WCYB) — Hundreds gathered in Coeburn for what's become a Labor Day Weekend tradition, Justin's Walk. The walk, in its 25th year, honors Justin Porter, a Coeburn resident who died of a brain tumor in 1997 at 6 years old. The walk's objective is to raise money...
wcyb.com
Storm drain art contest winners announced, drain painting begins
The goal of the storm drain art contest is to raise awareness about protecting rivers, stream habitats, and wildlife. Winners were chosen August 23 for the Kingsport storm drain art contest. One winner of the contest started her drain art painting Friday. Desiree Feyers says she's proud to stand up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
UVA-Wise to host drag show as part of Pride Week
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — UVA-Wise announced it will host a drag show next week as part of its fourth annual Pride Week. The UVA-Wise Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will sponsor a week of Pride activities, panels and events beginning Monday, September 5. The school said in...
wcyb.com
Work to begin next week on street repaving project in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Work will begin next week on a street repaving project in Kingsport. The project to begin September 7 will impact multiple streets near the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. The 3.5-mile project including Atoka Lane, Cliffside Road, Dan Gibson Drive, Hull Drive, Melrose Avenue, Randolph...
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
wcyb.com
ETSU rolls past Mars Hill 44-7
The George Quarles era got off to a great start on Thursday. The Bucs beat Mars Hill 44-7 to improve to 1-0. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter for ETSU. Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw three touchdown passes, two of them going to Will Huzzie. The Buccaneer defense...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Sheriff: 1 dead after hiking accident in Unicoi County, police say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Emergency crews were called to Red Fork Falls in Unicoi County Sunday. Sheriff’s investigators tell News 5 a person is dead in what they believe is some type of hiking accident Sunday afternoon. No word yet on the person’s name or age.
wcyb.com
Tusculum and UVa-Wise both start season with wins
Tusculum and UVa-Wise both started the 2022 college football season with wins on Thursday night. Tusculum beat St. Augustine 70-13. The Pioneers led 35-6 at halftime. Tusculum's next game is at Chowan on September 10. UVa-Wise beat Ferrum 41-9. The Cavaliers led 31-0 at halftime. UVa-Wise visits North Alabama on...
