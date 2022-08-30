ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

wcyb.com

Bloom preparing to open for guests at the end of September

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A popular restaurant in downtown Bristol is moving across state lines. Bloom, which was located at 606 State Street, is a full service brunch and dinner restaurant specializing in creative menus, gourmet coffee, and craft cocktails. Owner Em Fehr opened the restaurant 6 years ago,...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Safety measures put in place for upcoming Rhythm and Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Rhythm and Roots Reunion is just one week away, and city staff and police are making sure everything runs smoothly for the upcoming festival. We'll have a lot of eyes on the ground to make sure everyone's safe, we also have our first aid people to take care of any emergencies," Leah Ross with the Birthplace of Country Music said.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Hundreds honor Coeburn resident as part of annual walk

COEBURN, Va, (WCYB) — Hundreds gathered in Coeburn for what's become a Labor Day Weekend tradition, Justin's Walk. The walk, in its 25th year, honors Justin Porter, a Coeburn resident who died of a brain tumor in 1997 at 6 years old. The walk's objective is to raise money...
COEBURN, VA
wcyb.com

Storm drain art contest winners announced, drain painting begins

The goal of the storm drain art contest is to raise awareness about protecting rivers, stream habitats, and wildlife. Winners were chosen August 23 for the Kingsport storm drain art contest. One winner of the contest started her drain art painting Friday. Desiree Feyers says she's proud to stand up...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

UVA-Wise to host drag show as part of Pride Week

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — UVA-Wise announced it will host a drag show next week as part of its fourth annual Pride Week. The UVA-Wise Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will sponsor a week of Pride activities, panels and events beginning Monday, September 5. The school said in...
WISE, VA
wcyb.com

Work to begin next week on street repaving project in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Work will begin next week on a street repaving project in Kingsport. The project to begin September 7 will impact multiple streets near the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive. The 3.5-mile project including Atoka Lane, Cliffside Road, Dan Gibson Drive, Hull Drive, Melrose Avenue, Randolph...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Emory & Henry falls in season opener to Concord

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — In it's first meeting in more than four decades, Concord spoiled Emory & Henry's Division II debut, defeating the Wasps 27-20 at Fred Selfe Stadium. Emory & Henry looked to have seized momentum in the second quarter when Addison Knicely recovered fumble on an errant snap in the end zone to give the Wasps a 17-7.
EMORY, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU rolls past Mars Hill 44-7

The George Quarles era got off to a great start on Thursday. The Bucs beat Mars Hill 44-7 to improve to 1-0. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter for ETSU. Quarterback Tyler Riddell threw three touchdown passes, two of them going to Will Huzzie. The Buccaneer defense...
MARS HILL, NC
wcyb.com

Tusculum and UVa-Wise both start season with wins

Tusculum and UVa-Wise both started the 2022 college football season with wins on Thursday night. Tusculum beat St. Augustine 70-13. The Pioneers led 35-6 at halftime. Tusculum's next game is at Chowan on September 10. UVa-Wise beat Ferrum 41-9. The Cavaliers led 31-0 at halftime. UVa-Wise visits North Alabama on...
TUSCULUM, TN

