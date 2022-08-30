IKEA recall: 7,500 IKEA coffee makers might burst while brewing

Owners of IKEA Metallisk Espresso Makers should know the coffee maker is part of a recall, as one of its components can burst and expel hot contents. Consumers risk injury by using the IKEA coffee maker, so they should stop making coffee with it immediately.

IKEA coffee maker recall

The IKEA coffee maker recall covers about 7,500 units the company sold in three countries:

2,100 units in the US

5,200 units in Canada

200 units in Mexico

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published the recall report for US customers at this link. Meanwhile, buyers in Canada should see this recall report. Finally, IKEA customers in Mexico have this resource at their disposal.

IKEA coffee maker recall: A photo showing the Metallisk Espresso Maker. Image source: CPSC

The Metallisk Espresso Makers were available in stores and online from September 2020 through January 2022. IKEA sold the product for about $20.

The Metallisk Expresso Makers feature a stainless-steel safety valve. The device has an engraved label on the bottom, which is pictured below. It includes the IKEA logo, other product information, and a date stamp in the format of YYWW. The first two digits represent the year, and the last two digits the week of manufacture.

Therefore, the IKEA coffee makers in the recall will have a date stamp between 2040 and 2204.

IKEA received 16 reports of the expresso makers bursting. This includes four reports of burns, scald injuries, and hearing damage. There were no injury reports in the US, however.

IKEA coffee maker recall: A photo showing the bottom of the Metallisk Espresso Maker. Image source: CPSC

What you should do

If your IKEA Metallisk Espresso Maker has a date stamp 2040 through 2204, you should stop using it immediately. The coffee maker can burst and potentially burn you. The risk of injury remains even if you have not experienced any issues with your Metallisk unit so far.

IKEA urges customers to return the faulty devices for a full refund. They can return the product at the nearest IKEA store location or by mail using a prepaid shipping label. Customers will not need to show proof of purchase in order to get a refund.

Also, buyers should check the full CPSC IKEA coffee maker recall at this link. Similarly, buyers in Canada and Mexico should check the available resources to arrange their Metallisk Espresso Maker refunds.

