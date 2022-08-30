Summit County Prosecutor’s Office to hold free self-defense class for women this week

Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
Cuyahoga County proposing solutions to placement crisis to prevent youth staying at DCFS office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – At least 617 times in the last four years, children were housed more than one day at the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center office building because they had nowhere else to go – but Cuyahoga County officials believe they’ve found a solution. David...
Cuyahoga Falls police find ‘no evidence’ of shooting after movie theater disturbance
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police said officers were called out Saturday night to a disturbance at the Cinemark movie theater on State Road. According to police, a large group of teens and young adults were acting disorderly. Though someone reported hearing gunshots, Cuyahoga Falls police said there...
16-year-old injured in officer-involved shooting in Akron
Agents with the the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are looking into a police-involved shooting in Akron Saturday evening.
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Income taxes made easy? Maybe a first step in making Cuyahoga County’s cities, villages a unifying force
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lee Weingart wants to simplify your taxes. The Republican candidate for Cuyahoga County executive is proposing wiping out the byzantine structure of municipal income taxes and credits in favor of a flat income tax split with cities throughout the county. The flat tax would replace cities and...
2 East Cleveland police officers indicted: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence and dereliction of duty.
Man accused of dragging elderly woman during robbery in New Jersey found in Shaker Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of taking a purse from an elderly woman and then dragging her with a stolen vehicle in New Jersey was arrested Thursday by federal agents in Shaker Heights. Gustavo Monteiro, 27, was wanted by police in Bayonne, New Jersey on a charge of...
Back to school: Car stolen in May recovered in The CLE -- Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Hit confirmation, stolen vehicle (recovered): Chagrin Boulevard, East 152nd Street. Cleveland police reported at around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 25 they were out with a 2017 Toyota listed as stolen from Moreland Hills since May 13. The car -- apparently taken from a townhouse with the keys inside at the time -- turned up at Memorial School in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
Plot behind Cleveland quadruple slayings took hours to carry out, prosecutors say in closing arguments
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Armond Johnson took his ex-girlfriend’s life after she said he could no longer be in it, then spent two hours carrying out his plot to frame another man, kill their 6-year-old son and her 2-year-old daughter and cover up his involvement by setting fire to their home, prosecutors told a jury Thursday.
Man to face death penalty after jury convicts him of killing ex-girlfriend, two children, witness in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County jury on Friday convicted a Cleveland man of murdering his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor who came home just after the massacre in July 2019. Armond Johnson Sr., 29, now faces a possible death sentence.
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
Two boys face charges after fighting in high school: Berea Police Blotter
Two Brook Park boys, 17 and 15, face disorderly conduct charges after they fought each other in art class at Berea-Midpark High School, 165 E. Bagley.
Delivery person mysteriously produces one of two missing phones: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident told police Aug. 17 that she was to receive two new cell phones through an insurance claim. She was told the phones had been delivered to her home and placed next to a trash can. She checked but did not see them. She contacted the company, who then...
Medina PD swears in new lieutenant
MEDINA – The Medina Police Department swore in Bryan Wagner as their new Lieutenant last week in a ceremony at City Hall. Wagner is replacing Lt. Dave Birkbichler who retired earlier this year. Wagner was first hired by the Medina Police Department in August of 2003 where he gained...
Winking Lizard Tavern employees remember former co-worker
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The murder of a Bedford man continues to shatter the hearts of those he loved--including his coworkers. “Everybody I think collectively is just very heartbroken that he’s not with us anymore,” said Jennifer Sivec, the director of learning and development at the company. Employees at...
13-year-old accused in Akron shooting, robbery
The Akron Police Department has two teens in custody for a robbery and a shooting.
Man found guilty of Slavic Village killings, faces death penalty
A man was found guilty of killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.
Teen suspected of killing 14-year-old Cleveland girl found by police asleep in car 8 days after shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 15-year-old boy suspected in a Cleveland homicide asleep in a car parked at a Richmond Heights intersection. According to the incident report from police, officers found the car stopped at the Highland Road and Richmond Road intersection shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
