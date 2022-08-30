Read full article on original website
Conflicting data points show complexities in the teacher labor market
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State data shows the number of teachers in Iowa increased, while the number of students decreased since 2000. Meanwhile, districts said there’s an increase in resignations and fewer applicants for teaching positions. Education researchers said conflicting data points, make it difficult to understand the...
FRYfest kicks off, will honor 50 years of Iowa women athletics
First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins unveiled this year’s corn maze on Thursday. Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in...
Iowa State Patrol asks for holiday travelers to drive safe
New data shows 'red flag' laws, meant to stop gun violence, are rarely used. Trinity Health is now the sole owner of MercyOne here in Iowa. Davenport city leader broke ground on a new facility that will make fully cooked bacon. Grain semi rolls over on I-380 near Center Point.
Early showers north, another warm day likely
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Isolated showers will continue moving northeast early this morning as a warm front moves up and across eastern Iowa. Much of this activity should be out of here by 9am. Look for highs to push well into the 80s, with some lower 90s by late afternoon. Tonight, a cold front moves into the area with a chance of storms. As of right now, the chance of anything strong or severe appears low. Going into tomorrow, plan on more clouds around with cooler highs around 80. There may be an isolated shower that pops up in the afternoon and if so, impacts will stay very low. Look for a nice one on Sunday with highs into the upper 70s!
