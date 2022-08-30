Lynne Spears Responded After Britney Spears Slammed Her For Acting “Innocently” And Refusing To “Speak Up” While She Was Struggling Under The Conservatorship

Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “... Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank […]

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO