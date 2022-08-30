Read full article on original website
New MSU interdisciplinary design studio to explore the future of Mississippi’s coastline
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s College of Architecture, Art and Design is launching a new interdisciplinary design studio this fall for students to explore the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-changing Gulf Coast. The studio connects the well-established work of one of the college’s outreach programs—the Gulf Coast Community...
Cowbells Up!
Hundreds of Mississippi State students and other fans celebrated Cowbell Yell on Thursday [Sept. 1]. The annual pep rally rings in the start of football season. For game day information, click here.
