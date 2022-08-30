Read full article on original website
WDSU
Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead near Arabi Sunday morning, police say
A man was shot dead near Arabi Sunday at 11:50 a.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. Paramedics went to the scene in the 800 block of Tricou Street (map) to find the man dead. No other details were immediately available, including the identity of the victim, a potential...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man charged with murder in Kenner killing captured on cell phone video
A New Orleans man who claimed he was defending himself and his wife when he shot and killed another man outside a Kenner nightclub earlier this year has been charged with second-degree murder. A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted Darrin Smith, 33, on Thursday in the death of 27-year-old Devin...
Shooting in Lower 9th Ward Sunday leaves man dead
Officers say they responded to the 800 block of Tricou St. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in Behrman section of Algiers, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the Behrman area of Algiers, the New Orleans Police Department said. Police learned of the shooting at 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where police said he died within an hour.
Shooting turned homicide stuns Westbank
It began as a shooting has been upgraded to a homicide on the Westbank. The incident occurred near the intersection of Murl and Magellan Streets around 2:30 this afternoon.
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in Algiers on Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call around 2:32 p.m. and found a man under a bridge at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets with a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
an17.com
Two men arrested after meth, handgun found during traffic stop
Two Alabama men were arrested after more than eight pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Slidell-area traffic stop. On August 25, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Lacrosse after the vehicle’s driver was observed violating several traffic laws on Interstate 10 near Slidell.
NOLA.com
Man found guilty of killing New Orleans real estate agent during sale of dirt bike via online app
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated just 45 minutes before finding Jalen Harvey, the man accused of killing a New Orleans real estate agent while posing as a prospective buyer for a motorcycle the victim advertised online, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday night, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Harvey,...
OfferUp murderer: guilty as charged
It took a jury just an hour and 45 minutes to find Jalen Harvey guilty of first degree murder and other charges in the killing of Joseph Vindel, a man trying to sell a dirt bike on OfferUp, an online app.
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago.
Grand jury indicts Covington man of first-degree rape
One of the victims was an 8-year-old and the other was an 11-year-old according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery
‘I almost died’: More New Orleans jail detainees say they sustained serious injuries in a raid last month, despite claims made by sheriff
Several detainees in the New Orleans jail say they sustained serious injuries — including one who said he was hospitalized for over a week with two collapsed lungs — from law enforcement officers during an operation to end a three-day protest in their housing unit last month, despite claims from Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson that only minor injuries were reported from the raid.
wbrz.com
Man who removed ankle monitor before killing woman found guilty of murder
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area was found guilty of first-degree murder after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019. Terrell Anthony faced several violence-related charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
NOLA.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans
A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
