Saint Tammany Parish, LA

WDSU

Man shot and killed in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Tricou Street around 11:55 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead on the scene. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead near Arabi Sunday morning, police say

A man was shot dead near Arabi Sunday at 11:50 a.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. Paramedics went to the scene in the 800 block of Tricou Street (map) to find the man dead. No other details were immediately available, including the identity of the victim, a potential...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Talisheek, LA
County
Crime & Safety
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in Algiers on Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call around 2:32 p.m. and found a man under a bridge at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
an17.com

Two men arrested after meth, handgun found during traffic stop

Two Alabama men were arrested after more than eight pounds of methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a Slidell-area traffic stop. On August 25, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Buick Lacrosse after the vehicle’s driver was observed violating several traffic laws on Interstate 10 near Slidell.
SLIDELL, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lens

‘I almost died’: More New Orleans jail detainees say they sustained serious injuries in a raid last month, despite claims made by sheriff

Several detainees in the New Orleans jail say they sustained serious injuries — including one who said he was hospitalized for over a week with two collapsed lungs — from law enforcement officers during an operation to end a three-day protest in their housing unit last month, despite claims from Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson that only minor injuries were reported from the raid.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Man who removed ankle monitor before killing woman found guilty of murder

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area was found guilty of first-degree murder after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019. Terrell Anthony faced several violence-related charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting...
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Coroner IDs 20-year-old killed in shooting this week in New Orleans

A 20-year-old man killed in a shooting earlier this week has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner. Farrin Addison died Monday, the coroner said. Police are trying to determine where the crime happened. Authorities first encountered Addison around 1:30 a.m. Monday when he arrived at a hospital in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

