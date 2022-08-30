NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ to Feature Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon & More

In gearing up for one of the most highly anticipated television events of the holiday season, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus have all been cast as guest stars in NBC’s “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”

In addition to the legendary Dolly Parton in the lead role, the film will star Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer and Angel Parker. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Mountain Men. When it’s time for her big special to air, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Joe Lazarov will direct and executive produce. Hudson Hickman will executive produce and Billy Levin will serve as producer.

Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.

