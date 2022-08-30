ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Email: Laxalt pushed for 2020 election audit in Douglas County after launching Senate bid

By Jacob Solis
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 5 days ago

As late as last September, former attorney general and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt had urged a rural county election official to pursue an audit of the 2020 presidential election results, according to an email from that election official sent at the time.

Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans told a top state elections official in a September 2021 email that Laxalt had approached her during a local event with a request for the county to audit ballot signatures, saying that “he felt that Douglas County should take the lead.” The email was first obtained in February by the left-leaning watchdog group American Oversight .

Burgans recounted telling Laxalt that the signatures could not be released under state law. Laxalt then, per the email, said he had not heard of such a provision, and declined an offer by Burgans to later receive the relevant statute over email.

“More than anything, I am just letting you know due to the amount of misinformation that is out there,” Burgans told Deputy Secretary of State Mark Wlaschin. “I am sure you are aware of it, but I was baffled as to why he wouldn’t want me to educate him on election laws, especially since he was the former Attorney General!!! [emphasis, Burgans] I believe next year ALL candidates will be running on ‘election integrity’ as a platform without a basic understanding of what the law requires.”

She then ended her email: “And so it begins…”

Though Biden won Nevada by 2.4 percentage points, Trump won all of Nevada’s rural counties, including Douglas County — part of the “quad-county” cluster of rural counties nearest Washoe — where voters broke for Trump nearly 2-to-1, or a margin of more than 10,000 votes.

Laxalt, who served one term as Nevada’s attorney general before losing a bid for governor in 2018, is now running as the Republican nominee for Senate against incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto. Expected to be among the closest contests in the country this year, the race could be the “51st” seat that decides control of the Senate.

Burgans, reached last week by The Nevada Independent, declined to comment.

In a statement on Monday, Laxalt spokesperson Brian Freimuth said: "This is absurd. Adam has never had a concern with the integrity of elections in Douglas County."

The timing of Burgans’ email and the event, Douglas County’s Heritage Days, places Laxalt’s request roughly around the release of an audit of county-level Arizona election results on Sept. 24, 2021. It also places the conversation with Burgans roughly five weeks after his official campaign launch last summer.

That much-criticized Arizona audit , conducted by the Republican-linked firm Cyber Ninjas, still confirmed the victory of President Joe Biden. However, it was also later rebutted by Maricopa County election officials in a lengthy report as inaccurate, misleading or misunderstanding of election law.

Still, the high profile of the Arizona audit prompted calls for “Arizona-style” audits in other swing states, including Pennsylvania , Wisconsin and Texas . Election audits in all three states found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Other emails, also obtained in a records request by American Oversight, showed a group of more than two dozen people pushing Douglas County officials for a “forensic audit” of 2020 election results since at least June of 2021. That demand came as part of an “affidavit of maladministration,” which threatened election administrators with $10,000 in fines per day for ignoring the affidavit — though it was unclear how such a penalty would be enforced — and that a denial of the demand was tantamount to “maladministration, treason and insurrection.”

However, those emails do not show that county officials ever seriously considered such an audit, with one email from Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian noting that there was “no way” Nevada results would be audited while Democrats controlled the state Legislature.

Amid the crush of requests for an audit last year, the secretary of state’s office provided a standardized reply — also obtained by The Nevada Independent — that said in part: “At this point, there is no legal process by which election officials may cause a post-election audit of voting machines and election equipment.”

“Based upon our own review of voting machines and election processes and protocols, we are certain that Nevada’s voting machines were not sabotaged or otherwise compromised by election workers, foreign actors, or anyone else,” the letter said.

In the run-up to and immediately following the 2020 presidential election, Laxalt — then the Trump campaign co-chair in the state — was among the most front-facing Trump officials challenging Nevada’s election results.

In a press conference two days after Election Day in 2020, Laxalt and other Trump allies alleged that “illegal votes” had been cast, including from voters who were deceased. However, it was ultimately a Republican man and vocal critic of the state’s election laws, Donald Kirk Hartle, who was charged with voting with his deceased wife’s ballot.

Later, Laxalt spearheaded a lawsuit in state court alleging that Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office failed to keep non-citizens off Nevada voter rolls. That lawsuit was eventually dismissed, and an investigation into broader fraud claims lodged against Cegavske, also a Republican, found no “evidentiary support” of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Still, Laxalt has continued to cast doubt on the election, and has long positioned “election integrity” as a critical campaign issue. In 2021, he told conservative news outlets that 2020 challenges had failed in the courts in large part because they were filed too late, and that his team would be ready to execute challenges in 2022 early to “try to tighten up the election,” according to the Associated Press.

In campaign events this year, Laxalt has walked a finer line, most often decrying the legal changes made to Nevada’s election system by state Democrats in the wake of the pandemic — especially the implementation of universal mail-in ballots — rather than machine-based election conspiracies espoused by some other Republican candidates.

Editor’s Note: This story appears in Indy 2022, The Nevada Independent’s newsletter dedicated to comprehensive coverage of the 2022 election. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Correction - 8/30/22 at 8:19 a.m. — An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the Douglas County clerk-treasurer as Amy Bergans, rather than Amy Burgans.

The post Email: Laxalt pushed for 2020 election audit in Douglas County after launching Senate bid appeared first on The Nevada Independent .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nevada Elections
County
Douglas County, NV
State
Texas State
Douglas County, NV
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Nevada Government
The Nevada Independent

Fearing drug-soaked letters, Nevada prison officials want to add restrictions to mail

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) wants incoming mail, particularly greeting cards and colored drawings, to be converted into digital copies for prisoners’ tablets or kiosks in common areas. They said the new policy is meant to prevent drugs hidden in colored paper, dye or ink, from entering prison walls. The post Fearing drug-soaked letters, Nevada prison officials want to add restrictions to mail appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

After Joey Gilbert election challenge, a potential schism in the state GOP

More than two weeks after a Carson City judge ruled against former Republican gubernatorial candidate and Reno-area lawyer Joey Gilbert in his bid to undo his primary loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Gilbert has yet to file a promised appeal of the decision to the state Supreme Court as of Monday afternoon. The post After Joey Gilbert election challenge, a potential schism in the state GOP appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Danny Tarkanian
Person
Adam Laxalt
The Nevada Independent

Quirks of cannabis tax formula mean heavy burden for Nevada cultivators as prices drop

Data from as far back as October 2021 — when sales prices were higher than now — are influencing the tax rate almost a year later, forcing cultivators to pay effective tax rates that can be double what the Legislature intended. The post Quirks of cannabis tax formula mean heavy burden for Nevada cultivators as prices drop appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Kamala Harris coming to Nevada for labor convention speech, abortion talks

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Nevada later this week to address a major organized labor convention and speak to state lawmakers about reproductive rights. A White House official speaking on background confirmed that Harris would travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to address the annual convention of the United Steelworkers labor union. Her remarks are expected to focus on the “shared vision” between the labor organization and the Biden administration, highlighting the steelworkers’ contributions to the federal infrastructure law passed last year.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Legislature#State Senate#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#Republican#U S Senate#American Oversight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
2K+
Followers
810
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nevada Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news and opinion website founded in 2017 by veteran political journalist and commentator Jon Ralston. The site and its supporting channels are focused on ethical, unbiased and transparent journalism.

 https://thenevadaindependent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy