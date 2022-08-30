Read full article on original website
Related
Robert E. Wenholz
Robert E. Wenholz, 86, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Libby Care Center. He was born in Forsyth, Montana, on Nov. 17, 1935, to Clinton and Florence Wenholz. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. Robert moved to Libby, Montana, in the late 1960s to begin working on Libby Dam. He worked construction until he retired. Survivors include his children, Ward Wenholz, Debra Kendall, Dennis Wenholz; and a sister, Ruth West. Graveside services will be held at the City of Libby Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Legals for September, 2 2022
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In the Matter of the Name Change of Benjamin Fleming Cluff, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-112 Matthew J. Cuffe NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Benjamin Fleming Cluff to Brimir Odinsval Fleming Clough. The hearing will be on September 12, 2022 at 11am. The hearing will be a the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated July 29, 2022. Tricia Brooks Clerk Of District Court s/s Jen Brown Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News Agusut 12, 19,...
Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
Brothers wins Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle
Lincoln County resident Josh Brothers celebrated his birthday recently by winning the Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle event. Brothers took home a Browning Winchester .300 Magnum with a Leopold scope. The Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy held its annual rifle raffle fundraiser to support the club’s efforts to maintain their programs for the children of Lincoln County to include such activities as the school Stand Down School Supplies, Koats for Kids, Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Program, and the New Key Club efforts for high school students. Stephanie Shaw, club president said, “This fundraiser along with other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County residents seek remedy from unruly neighbor
Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...
Legals for August, 30 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE FY 2022-2023 Final Budget Public Hearing & Adoption NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Lincoln County Commissioners on August 31, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office located at 512 California Ave., Libby, Montana for the purpose of presenting the Preliminary FY 2022/2023 Lincoln County Budget. Final Budget Resolution and Adoption will be held September 7, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office. The Commission invites and encourages the public to attend. Public Hearings are for the purpose of hearing comments regarding the budget appropriations and...
Man escapes serious injury in garage fire east of Libby
A Lincoln County man escaped serious injury in a garage fire Wednesday afternoon east of Libby. The man was in his garage, located on Echo Lane, when the fire broke out sometime around 2 p.m. Libby Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Fire Chief Scott Beagle said he thought the man worked to put the fire out with some extinguishers he had on site, but the fire quickly grew large. He believed the man had some abrasions and probably smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital. None of the 16 volunteer firefighters or area residents were injured, but Beagle said fire crews had to...
Nordic youth skiers raise nearly $9K for winter expenses
Take heart, Libby. There are still kids out there who prefer to pay their way to achieve their dreams. About a dozen young members of the Kootenai Cross-Country Ski Club have their sights set on various goals of new uniforms, paying for race expenses and even a trip to Sweden to compete internationally. So, this group of 12- to 17-year-olds in the heat of the summer, split, stacked, delivered and sold firewood to earn funds to further their winter love of Nordic skiing. In all, these snow lovers raised $8,850 under the watchful eyes of their coach. “These kids were really courteous,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men charged with burglary, vandalism at golf course
Two Libby men are facing felony charges for the alleged theft of a golf cart and vandalism last month at Cabinet View Golf Course. Cole Douglas Murphy and Shane Brian Rice, 20, are charged with felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Each man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 1 in Lincoln County District Court. According to the affidavit charging the offenses, at about 6:37 a.m. Thursday, July 14, Libby Police Officer Cody Dewitt was notified by dispatch that golf course employees had reported vandalism and the theft of a golf court earlier that morning. Shortly after,...
Terry Allen Holthaus
Heaven gained a True American and a genuine “Libby Logger” at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2022. Our loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and dear friend, Terry Allen Holthaus, 74, passed away peacefully at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center with family by his side. Terry was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Waratah, Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW), Australia to Betty Mary Frances Littlejohn of Mayfield, Newcastle, NSW, Australia and Merle Edwin Holthaus of Earlville, Iowa. Terry came to the United States by boat with his parents in 1948 when he was just a few months old. He became a naturalized...
Troy man accused of rape arrested in Alaska
A Troy man who allegedly broke the conditions of his release and left the state while awaiting trial in Flathead County on rape and sexual assault charges was arrested over the weekend in Juneau, Alaska. William James Pillans, 26, allegedly fought local police officers in Juneau after being informed of an extraditable felony warrant out of Montana. Several officers suffered minor injuries during the Aug. 21 arrest, according to a press release issued by Lt. Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department. The 26-year-old is accused of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting two others during an underage 2021 Halloween party...
Pets for Patriots welcomes Kootenai Pets for Life Adoption Program for vets
Kootenai Pets for Life has partnered with Pets for Patriots to support the adoption of the most overlooked shelter animals by veterans in its community. This partnership aligns with KPPFL’s values to find forever homes for the cats and dogs of Lincoln County, in addition to supporting our veterans. Pets for Patriots recognizes KPFL’s shared passion for giving our nation’s veterans renewed purpose through companion pet adoption. By joining forces with Pets for Patriots, Kootenai Pets for Life will offer 10% discount to veterans who adopt program-eligible dogs and cats through its partnership with Pets for Patriots. “I reached out to Pets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Libby welcomes Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Libby welcomed Montana Shakespeare in the Parks as it performed the comedy "12th Night" Wednesday evening at the Libby Elementary School Amphitheater. An estimated crowd of 200 enjoyed the performance of mistaken identity, an unintended love triangle, but ultimately ends in marriage. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, born at Montana State University, is celebrating its 50th season. It began its outreach program to schools in 1993. It currently serves 61 rural communities in more than 10 weeks across five states providing free performances. The troupe made a swing through western Montana recently. It began with an appearance in Kalispell on Aug. 17...
Libby man accused of threatening witness
A Libby man accused of assaulting his wife has been charged with threatening her in an attempt to get the charge dropped. Ralph Edward Miles, 37, is charged with one felony count of witness tampering. Miles pleaded not guilty to the alleged offense Monday, Aug. 22, in Lincoln County District Court. According to charging documents, Miles was arrested on July 19 for alleged partner or family member assault. Miles pleaded not guilty and the case is pending in Lincoln County Justice Court. One of Miles’ release conditions is that he have no contact with the alleged victim. On Aug. 2, the alleged victim...
Stories galore at 61st Annual Igniters Car Show
One of the neat things about car shows are the stories the owners have to share. For instance, Troy’s Carl Weiss talked about the history of his green 1950 Chevy 5-window pickup truck. It is in its original condition, certainly a rarity for a vehicle approaching its 75th birthday. Weiss said the only thing that doesn’t work in the truck is its radio. “An old fellow in Tennessee first bought it,” Weiss said. “Then Hank Williams Jr. bought it and drove it to the Big Hole.” Yes, it was that Hank Williams Jr., the son of country music legend Hank Williams, who has...
Lincoln County Fair begins Thursday in Eureka
It’s fair time in Lincoln County and three days of fun and festivities begin Thursday at the grounds in Eureka. The 4-H action begins at 8 a.m. Thursday with the market animal show. The dog show starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, fair goers will be able to see the horse, rabbit, poultry and pocket pet show along with judging in a variety of adult and youth divisions. In the evening, the Friday Night Games will be held in the arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the 4-H Family Dance in the pavilion. Saturday morning, the top showmen will compete for all-around...
Teamwork prevents blaze from destroying apartment complex
An observant resident of a Libby apartment complex helped stop a fire from destroying the building and endangering human lives Wednesday afternoon. The man, a Libby City Police officer and the Libby Volunteer Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze inside the office of the Libby Plaza II complex on Commerce Way. The man, who lived in one apartment with his son, wished to remain anonymous, but did tell The Western News he was in the kitchen when the fire erupted. "I could hear the guys who were working on the water line going in and out of the office while they worked....
Libby man headed to Ukraine on a mission of mercy
A call to service has led Libby resident Mike Cohan to the Ukraine at an age when many are enjoying retirement. Cohan, 74, was expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help train citizens of the war-torn country in medical techniques as it faces a continued invasion by the Russian Army. Cohan, a Vietnam veteran who is a diabetic, has suffered two heart attacks, and has an artificial left leg, is still extremely enthusiastic about his latest mission. “My brain and my hands still work and I can still teach their young men how to help save lives,” Cohan said. Cohan...
Libby to host elk management meeting on Aug. 22
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public input on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan last adopted in 2005. FWP began work on the revised plan in 2020, when a citizen’s group was convened to develop guiding principles for the new plan. FWP is seeking input on the existing elk population objectives and local elk management challenges that should be considered in the revision. The scoping period started several weeks ago, but meetings have been sparsely attended and FWP has received few comments to date. “We’ve been hearing concerns and interest from hunters and landowners about the current Elk Management...
It's time to get involved in local politics
I've recently become politically aware and active like never before in my lifetime. I've never trusted the federal government, except during the Reagan admin. and the Trump admin. AND I've not ever been involved at the local level till 2021. WHY? Because I felt I had no voice. But now I understand better what my voice can be. If I get involved and show my interest at county commissioner meetings, school board meetings, town council meetings, and such, then I can learn what the local needs are. IF I know what the local needs are, I can give my opinion and I...
The Western News
Lincoln County, MT
411
Followers
534
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT
The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.https://thewesternnews.com/
Comments / 0