Robert E. Wenholz
Robert E. Wenholz, 86, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Libby Care Center. He was born in Forsyth, Montana, on Nov. 17, 1935, to Clinton and Florence Wenholz. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. Robert moved to Libby, Montana, in the late 1960s to begin working on Libby Dam. He worked construction until he retired. Survivors include his children, Ward Wenholz, Debra Kendall, Dennis Wenholz; and a sister, Ruth West. Graveside services will be held at the City of Libby Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Dona Schlueter
Dona Schlueter, loving wife, daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away on Aug. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. While we miss her beyond measure, we rejoice in that she’s now in her eternal home, with Jesus, free of pain. Dona Lynne (Wilson) Schlueter was born Nov. 15, 1957, the only daughter of Bobby and Doris Wilson. She grew up with her younger brother Robert in Libby, Montana, graduating high school in 1976. In 1983 she welcomed daughter Shaunda, and later welcomed daughter Hope in 1984. Shortly after, she met and quickly fell in love with Hans Schlueter, marrying in 1986....
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
Russell Ivan Walsh
Russell Ivan Walsh, 94, was born in Libby, Montana, March 25, 1928. He walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus, Aug. 16, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and friends. He was a loving and good father to his children Keven, Steven and Susan (Steve Schadel), his 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Keven in 2006, his wife, “the Love of his life,” Barbara in 2007, and his second wife, his “baby love,” Sharon in 2019. Private family Military Honors will be held at graveside at noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at New Tacoma Cemeteries. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at New Tacoma Cemeteries, 9212 Chambers Creek Rd. W, Tacoma, Washington. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.phoenixmemorialmortuary.com for the Walsh family.
FWP director, deputy director and staff to host open houses around state
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 31: Region 6, at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow, 54250 U.S. Hwy. 2 Sept. 6: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road Sept. 7: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road Sept. 8: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road Sept. 14: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive Sept. 15: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th This is the second time Worsech and Temple have traveled around the state to hear from the public. The feedback from the first round of visits has helped influence FWP’s approach to elk management, hunting regulations, and public engagement. The format of the meetings will be fairly open and so the public can ask any questions they’d like. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
Legals for August, 30 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE FY 2022-2023 Final Budget Public Hearing & Adoption NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Lincoln County Commissioners on August 31, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office located at 512 California Ave., Libby, Montana for the purpose of presenting the Preliminary FY 2022/2023 Lincoln County Budget. Final Budget Resolution and Adoption will be held September 7, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office. The Commission invites and encourages the public to attend. Public Hearings are for the purpose of hearing comments regarding the budget appropriations and...
Brothers wins Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle
Lincoln County resident Josh Brothers celebrated his birthday recently by winning the Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle event. Brothers took home a Browning Winchester .300 Magnum with a Leopold scope. The Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy held its annual rifle raffle fundraiser to support the club’s efforts to maintain their programs for the children of Lincoln County to include such activities as the school Stand Down School Supplies, Koats for Kids, Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Program, and the New Key Club efforts for high school students. Stephanie Shaw, club president said, “This fundraiser along with other...
Man escapes serious injury in garage fire east of Libby
A Lincoln County man escaped serious injury in a garage fire Wednesday afternoon east of Libby. The man was in his garage, located on Echo Lane, when the fire broke out sometime around 2 p.m. Libby Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Fire Chief Scott Beagle said he thought the man worked to put the fire out with some extinguishers he had on site, but the fire quickly grew large. He believed the man had some abrasions and probably smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital. None of the 16 volunteer firefighters or area residents were injured, but Beagle said fire crews had to...
Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
Two men charged with burglary, vandalism at golf course
Two Libby men are facing felony charges for the alleged theft of a golf cart and vandalism last month at Cabinet View Golf Course. Cole Douglas Murphy and Shane Brian Rice, 20, are charged with felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Each man pleaded not guilty on Aug. 1 in Lincoln County District Court. According to the affidavit charging the offenses, at about 6:37 a.m. Thursday, July 14, Libby Police Officer Cody Dewitt was notified by dispatch that golf course employees had reported vandalism and the theft of a golf court earlier that morning. Shortly after,...
Terry Allen Holthaus
Heaven gained a True American and a genuine “Libby Logger” at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2022. Our loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and dear friend, Terry Allen Holthaus, 74, passed away peacefully at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center with family by his side. Terry was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Waratah, Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW), Australia to Betty Mary Frances Littlejohn of Mayfield, Newcastle, NSW, Australia and Merle Edwin Holthaus of Earlville, Iowa. Terry came to the United States by boat with his parents in 1948 when he was just a few months old. He became a naturalized...
Lincoln County residents seek remedy from unruly neighbor
Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...
Former Libby City Councilor accused of fraud
A former Libby City Council member who resigned in 2018 after her criminal history was exposed is now accused of felony theft. Angel Lee Ford, 53, of Libby, who previously pleaded not guilty, appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 for a hearing to determine if she would go to trial. Her public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said she would and expected a trial would last two days. Gallagher also said he was going to file a request for a change of venue. Ford is accused of writing a bad check in November 2021 to a local company for nearly $900....
Troy's Tender Lovin' Quilters present "Story Quilt Project"
The Tender Lovin’ Quilters of Troy announce the presentation of the “Story Quilt Project.” This program is free to the public and will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. each day on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Maki Theater in Libby. Jean Wakely is a public speaker, storyteller, author and curator of the Story Quilt Project. Her mother’s award winning quilts contain collections of stories based on autobiographical and historical events. She travels the country sharing her quilts and quilt stories that inspire audiences to laugh and cry. Her programs are interactive, fun and family friendly. Her programs have many...
Storm leaves residents without power; fire crews busy on new starts
Wednesday night’s lightning and wind storm left about 1,300 Libby area residents without power and sent fire managers out to check smoke reports and new fire starts in the area. According to Flathead Electric, the storm, which moved through the area a little after 9 p.m., left most customers without power until about 1 a.m. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, two customers were still without power. The cause was listed as a tree in a power line. According to Flathead Electric, the estimated time of restoration was 5 p.m. Also, fire managers were busy checking smoke reports and new fires late Wednesday and...
Nordic youth skiers raise nearly $9K for winter expenses
Take heart, Libby. There are still kids out there who prefer to pay their way to achieve their dreams. About a dozen young members of the Kootenai Cross-Country Ski Club have their sights set on various goals of new uniforms, paying for race expenses and even a trip to Sweden to compete internationally. So, this group of 12- to 17-year-olds in the heat of the summer, split, stacked, delivered and sold firewood to earn funds to further their winter love of Nordic skiing. In all, these snow lovers raised $8,850 under the watchful eyes of their coach. “These kids were really courteous,” said...
Troy man accused of rape arrested in Alaska
A Troy man who allegedly broke the conditions of his release and left the state while awaiting trial in Flathead County on rape and sexual assault charges was arrested over the weekend in Juneau, Alaska. William James Pillans, 26, allegedly fought local police officers in Juneau after being informed of an extraditable felony warrant out of Montana. Several officers suffered minor injuries during the Aug. 21 arrest, according to a press release issued by Lt. Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department. The 26-year-old is accused of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting two others during an underage 2021 Halloween party...
Stories galore at 61st Annual Igniters Car Show
One of the neat things about car shows are the stories the owners have to share. For instance, Troy’s Carl Weiss talked about the history of his green 1950 Chevy 5-window pickup truck. It is in its original condition, certainly a rarity for a vehicle approaching its 75th birthday. Weiss said the only thing that doesn’t work in the truck is its radio. “An old fellow in Tennessee first bought it,” Weiss said. “Then Hank Williams Jr. bought it and drove it to the Big Hole.” Yes, it was that Hank Williams Jr., the son of country music legend Hank Williams, who has...
Eureka woman accused of stealing from blind man
A Eureka woman is accused of meth possession and stealing money from a blind man. Sofiah Eden Serene Slette, 20, is charged with one count of felony theft, one count of felony drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Slette appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 with her attorney Sean Hinchey for a hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Hinchey and Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang agreed the trial would last two days. On May 2, Slette pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. According to...
Libby to host elk management meeting on Aug. 22
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public input on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan last adopted in 2005. FWP began work on the revised plan in 2020, when a citizen’s group was convened to develop guiding principles for the new plan. FWP is seeking input on the existing elk population objectives and local elk management challenges that should be considered in the revision. The scoping period started several weeks ago, but meetings have been sparsely attended and FWP has received few comments to date. “We’ve been hearing concerns and interest from hunters and landowners about the current Elk Management...
