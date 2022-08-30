Read full article on original website
Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Eureka woman accused of stealing from blind man
A Eureka woman is accused of meth possession and stealing money from a blind man. Sofiah Eden Serene Slette, 20, is charged with one count of felony theft, one count of felony drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Slette appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 with her attorney Sean Hinchey for a hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Hinchey and Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang agreed the trial would last two days. On May 2, Slette pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. According to...
Man sentenced to 80 years in Sanders County homicide case
A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison for killing his roommate.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
Former Libby City Councilor accused of fraud
A former Libby City Council member who resigned in 2018 after her criminal history was exposed is now accused of felony theft. Angel Lee Ford, 53, of Libby, who previously pleaded not guilty, appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 for a hearing to determine if she would go to trial. Her public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said she would and expected a trial would last two days. Gallagher also said he was going to file a request for a change of venue. Ford is accused of writing a bad check in November 2021 to a local company for nearly $900....
Lincoln County residents seek remedy from unruly neighbor
Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
Legals for September, 2 2022
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In the Matter of the Name Change of Benjamin Fleming Cluff, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-112 Matthew J. Cuffe NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Benjamin Fleming Cluff to Brimir Odinsval Fleming Clough. The hearing will be on September 12, 2022 at 11am. The hearing will be a the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated July 29, 2022. Tricia Brooks Clerk Of District Court s/s Jen Brown Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News Agusut 12, 19,...
Brothers wins Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle
Lincoln County resident Josh Brothers celebrated his birthday recently by winning the Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle event. Brothers took home a Browning Winchester .300 Magnum with a Leopold scope. The Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy held its annual rifle raffle fundraiser to support the club’s efforts to maintain their programs for the children of Lincoln County to include such activities as the school Stand Down School Supplies, Koats for Kids, Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Program, and the New Key Club efforts for high school students. Stephanie Shaw, club president said, “This fundraiser along with other...
Troy man accused of rape arrested in Alaska
A Troy man who allegedly broke the conditions of his release and left the state while awaiting trial in Flathead County on rape and sexual assault charges was arrested over the weekend in Juneau, Alaska. William James Pillans, 26, allegedly fought local police officers in Juneau after being informed of an extraditable felony warrant out of Montana. Several officers suffered minor injuries during the Aug. 21 arrest, according to a press release issued by Lt. Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department. The 26-year-old is accused of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting two others during an underage 2021 Halloween party...
FWP director, deputy director and staff to host open houses around state
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 31: Region 6, at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow, 54250 U.S. Hwy. 2 Sept. 6: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road Sept. 7: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road Sept. 8: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road Sept. 14: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive Sept. 15: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th This is the second time Worsech and Temple have traveled around the state to hear from the public. The feedback from the first round of visits has helped influence FWP’s approach to elk management, hunting regulations, and public engagement. The format of the meetings will be fairly open and so the public can ask any questions they’d like. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Lincoln County man found not guilty of most serious charges in recent trial
It was a split decision for a Lincoln County man during a trial last week in Libby. A jury found William Cody Hartman, 66, not guilty of felony burglary and theft and guilty of misdemeanor criminal trespass on Thursday, Aug. 18. Hartman’s time in the Lincoln County Courthouse was substantially different than his last appearance on June 20 when he cursed District Judge Matt Cuffe and was restrained by officers while leaving the courtroom. Hartman, who was defended by attorney Scott B. Johnson, was well-behaved during the two-day trial, according to those who took part in the court proceeding. Hartman is serving a 3-year...
