Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 31: Region 6, at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow, 54250 U.S. Hwy. 2 Sept. 6: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road Sept. 7: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road Sept. 8: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road Sept. 14: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive Sept. 15: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th This is the second time Worsech and Temple have traveled around the state to hear from the public. The feedback from the first round of visits has helped influence FWP’s approach to elk management, hunting regulations, and public engagement. The format of the meetings will be fairly open and so the public can ask any questions they’d like. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO