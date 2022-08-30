Read full article on original website
Brothers wins Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle
Lincoln County resident Josh Brothers celebrated his birthday recently by winning the Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle event. Brothers took home a Browning Winchester .300 Magnum with a Leopold scope. The Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy held its annual rifle raffle fundraiser to support the club’s efforts to maintain their programs for the children of Lincoln County to include such activities as the school Stand Down School Supplies, Koats for Kids, Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Program, and the New Key Club efforts for high school students. Stephanie Shaw, club president said, “This fundraiser along with other...
Troy's Tender Lovin' Quilters present "Story Quilt Project"
The Tender Lovin’ Quilters of Troy announce the presentation of the “Story Quilt Project.” This program is free to the public and will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. each day on Sept. 9 and 10 at the Maki Theater in Libby. Jean Wakely is a public speaker, storyteller, author and curator of the Story Quilt Project. Her mother’s award winning quilts contain collections of stories based on autobiographical and historical events. She travels the country sharing her quilts and quilt stories that inspire audiences to laugh and cry. Her programs are interactive, fun and family friendly. Her programs have many...
Robert E. Wenholz
Robert E. Wenholz, 86, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Libby Care Center. He was born in Forsyth, Montana, on Nov. 17, 1935, to Clinton and Florence Wenholz. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. Robert moved to Libby, Montana, in the late 1960s to begin working on Libby Dam. He worked construction until he retired. Survivors include his children, Ward Wenholz, Debra Kendall, Dennis Wenholz; and a sister, Ruth West. Graveside services will be held at the City of Libby Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
FWP director, deputy director and staff to host open houses around state
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 31: Region 6, at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow, 54250 U.S. Hwy. 2 Sept. 6: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road Sept. 7: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road Sept. 8: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road Sept. 14: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive Sept. 15: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th This is the second time Worsech and Temple have traveled around the state to hear from the public. The feedback from the first round of visits has helped influence FWP’s approach to elk management, hunting regulations, and public engagement. The format of the meetings will be fairly open and so the public can ask any questions they’d like. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
Arnold M. Bowker
Arnold M. Bowker, 75 of Kalispell died Aug. 26, 2022, in Whitefish. Arnold is survived by his wife Darlene and his children, Carey Francis and Tara Brinton. Services for Bowker will be held at a later date. Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
Nordic youth skiers raise nearly $9K for winter expenses
Take heart, Libby. There are still kids out there who prefer to pay their way to achieve their dreams. About a dozen young members of the Kootenai Cross-Country Ski Club have their sights set on various goals of new uniforms, paying for race expenses and even a trip to Sweden to compete internationally. So, this group of 12- to 17-year-olds in the heat of the summer, split, stacked, delivered and sold firewood to earn funds to further their winter love of Nordic skiing. In all, these snow lovers raised $8,850 under the watchful eyes of their coach. “These kids were really courteous,” said...
Terry Allen Holthaus
Heaven gained a True American and a genuine “Libby Logger” at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2022. Our loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and dear friend, Terry Allen Holthaus, 74, passed away peacefully at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center with family by his side. Terry was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Waratah, Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW), Australia to Betty Mary Frances Littlejohn of Mayfield, Newcastle, NSW, Australia and Merle Edwin Holthaus of Earlville, Iowa. Terry came to the United States by boat with his parents in 1948 when he was just a few months old. He became a naturalized...
Libby welcomes Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Libby welcomed Montana Shakespeare in the Parks as it performed the comedy "12th Night" Wednesday evening at the Libby Elementary School Amphitheater. An estimated crowd of 200 enjoyed the performance of mistaken identity, an unintended love triangle, but ultimately ends in marriage. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, born at Montana State University, is celebrating its 50th season. It began its outreach program to schools in 1993. It currently serves 61 rural communities in more than 10 weeks across five states providing free performances. The troupe made a swing through western Montana recently. It began with an appearance in Kalispell on Aug. 17...
Man escapes serious injury in garage fire east of Libby
A Lincoln County man escaped serious injury in a garage fire Wednesday afternoon east of Libby. The man was in his garage, located on Echo Lane, when the fire broke out sometime around 2 p.m. Libby Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Fire Chief Scott Beagle said he thought the man worked to put the fire out with some extinguishers he had on site, but the fire quickly grew large. He believed the man had some abrasions and probably smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital. None of the 16 volunteer firefighters or area residents were injured, but Beagle said fire crews had to...
Stories galore at 61st Annual Igniters Car Show
One of the neat things about car shows are the stories the owners have to share. For instance, Troy’s Carl Weiss talked about the history of his green 1950 Chevy 5-window pickup truck. It is in its original condition, certainly a rarity for a vehicle approaching its 75th birthday. Weiss said the only thing that doesn’t work in the truck is its radio. “An old fellow in Tennessee first bought it,” Weiss said. “Then Hank Williams Jr. bought it and drove it to the Big Hole.” Yes, it was that Hank Williams Jr., the son of country music legend Hank Williams, who has...
Libby to host elk management meeting on Aug. 22
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking public input on revisions to the statewide Elk Management Plan last adopted in 2005. FWP began work on the revised plan in 2020, when a citizen’s group was convened to develop guiding principles for the new plan. FWP is seeking input on the existing elk population objectives and local elk management challenges that should be considered in the revision. The scoping period started several weeks ago, but meetings have been sparsely attended and FWP has received few comments to date. “We’ve been hearing concerns and interest from hunters and landowners about the current Elk Management...
Pets for Patriots welcomes Kootenai Pets for Life Adoption Program for vets
Kootenai Pets for Life has partnered with Pets for Patriots to support the adoption of the most overlooked shelter animals by veterans in its community. This partnership aligns with KPPFL’s values to find forever homes for the cats and dogs of Lincoln County, in addition to supporting our veterans. Pets for Patriots recognizes KPFL’s shared passion for giving our nation’s veterans renewed purpose through companion pet adoption. By joining forces with Pets for Patriots, Kootenai Pets for Life will offer 10% discount to veterans who adopt program-eligible dogs and cats through its partnership with Pets for Patriots. “I reached out to Pets...
Libby Schools hosting family workshop Aug. 23
A trio of Lincoln County entities are teaming up in an effort to strengthen its families. The Libby School District, Spring Up Libby and Lincoln County Unite for Youth are hosting a workshop next week at the Libby Middle High School. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23. It will also include dessert. According to Libby Public Schools Superintendent Ron Goodman, the workshop is partly in response to the issue of teen suicide. “We think the workshop can help families help themselves and their children as kids transition into their teen years,” Goodman said. The Search Institute’s Strengthening Families workshop is...
Vote postponed on Happy's RV Park subdivision
The Lincoln County Commissioners were expected to vote on a proposed subdivision for a RV park and campground at Wednesday’s meeting, but a late development forced them to postpone the vote until next month. The RV park and campground, to be located in the Happy’s Inn area on the north side of U.S. 2 about 40 miles east of Libby, would house 69 recreational vehicle spaces and 20 primitive tent camp sites on 21 acres. The development was apparently that a property owner with land adjacent to the proposed subdivision didn’t receive a letter until a day after the Aug. 10 hearing. According...
Billie R. Zajanc
Billie R. Zajanc, 80, passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Eureka, Montana, to Floyd and Ruth Reeves. Billie married Gary W. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a life together in Libby, Montana, where their three girls were born and raised. Billie enjoyed being involved in many activities the girls were a part of, such as: 4-H and Omoksee. She loved all animals but had a special passion for horses. She loved riding into the backcountry on horseback and camping. Gardening, fishing, and rodeos were also hobbies that she loved being a part of. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Floyd and Ruth Reeves, brother Jack Reeves, and sister Juanita Caton. Survivors include husband Gary Zajanc, daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc, and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc, Cricket (Cain) Eaton, Samantha Kruse; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc, and Gracie Kruse; niece Scooter Reeves and nephew John Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Fireman's Park splash pad cools the kiddos
Since it opened in 2011, the splash pad at the playground in the Libby Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Park has been a great and safe place for area youth to cool off. Sophia Ehlenfeldt, left, and her brother, Cash Ehlenfeldt, stayed cool at the splash pad Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Libby Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Park. (Scott Shindledecker/The Western News)
Troy Public Schools receive large technology grant
Troy Public Schools has received a large grant that will help its educators and students. According to school Superintendent/Principal Jacob Francom, the school received word of the award earlier this summer. “It’s pretty exciting to receive a grant of this size,” Francom said. "The grant is huge for Troy Schools and the Troy Community. Students and staff will have fast internet to help student learning outside of school. "Further, new Chromebooks and computers are provided for each student and teacher which will help all to keep connected to each other, continue learning, and connect with the world," Francom added. The federal grant was...
Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild's annual show Sept. 9-10
Kootenai Valley Quilt Guild members are excited to host their annual Quilt Show next month at the Memorial Center in Libby. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The Memorial Center is located at 111 E. Lincoln Blvd., Libby. The Center is a different location from the previous years and offers a beautiful venue to display the many quilts made by Guild members and quilters from the surrounding area. Take advantage of not only viewing the many quilts, but enjoy vendors, quilting demonstrations, antique quilt display,...
Gregory Gerard Sauber
Gregory Gerard Sauber, 62, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on Aug. 1, 2022 at Denver Health Hospital. Greg was born in Spokane, Washington, on July 22, 1960, the only son of Greg and Helen Sauber. He was the loving brother of sisters Patricia Tracy and Mary Jo Sauber. Forever proud of his Montana heritage, Greg grew up in Libby, Montana. Greg graduated from Libby High School in 1978. A member of the track and skiing clubs in high school, Greg was a very popular member of his high school class and developed friendships that would last his...
