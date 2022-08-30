Read full article on original website
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Judge Reminds Donald Trump’s Attorneys of Missed Deadline for Claims Involving Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein in Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday reminded Donald Trump’s lawyers that they missed an important filing deadline regarding government efforts to dismiss itself as a substitute defendant for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in RICO civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of the ex-president’s perceived political foes.
Sarah Palin slams Republican opponent after losing special election, refuses to mention winner Mary Peltola
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin blasted her Republican opponent Nick Begich III for costing Republicans the special election and called on him to withdraw from the race. “Nick Begich is now a three-time loser,” Ms Palin said in a statement on Thursday. “His ego-driven assistance after repeatedly failing to garner a majority of Republican votes, while I have consistently won the vote, has just cost Republicans a seat in Congress.” Ms Palin’s statement comes after she lost to Democrat Mary Peltola, who became the first Democrat to win Alaska’s at-large congressional district in almost 50 years. Alaska uses a...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
