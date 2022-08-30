Authorities are investigating vandalism that occurred recently at the McCormick School in Lincoln County. According to new lead teacher Jennifer Adair, the vandalism happened at an outbuilding on school property. She said merchandise, including glassware, was destroyed that the school uses in their rummage sale to help pay for field trips for school students. “We don’t know exactly when it happened, but it appears someone began to clean it up,” Adair said. She also said a bread maker was destroyed and the door to an electric box was ripped off. Adair said the power was off and the vandals were fortunate they weren’t electrocuted while they messed with the power. In response to the incident, the gates are now locked and people aren’t permitted to use the playground. “It’s unfortunate, but we don’t want people here after dusk,” Adair said. Anyone that has information about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112.

