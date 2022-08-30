Read full article on original website
Legals for September, 2 2022
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In the Matter of the Name Change of Benjamin Fleming Cluff, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-112 Matthew J. Cuffe NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Benjamin Fleming Cluff to Brimir Odinsval Fleming Clough. The hearing will be on September 12, 2022 at 11am. The hearing will be a the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated July 29, 2022. Tricia Brooks Clerk Of District Court s/s Jen Brown Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News Agusut 12, 19,...
Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
FWP director, deputy director and staff to host open houses around state
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks director, deputy director and members of their staff will be visiting regional offices during a tour of the state in August and September. Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple invite the public to participate in the tour and to ask questions during evening open houses. All meetings begin at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 31: Region 6, at the Cottonwood Inn in Glasgow, 54250 U.S. Hwy. 2 Sept. 6: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road Sept. 7: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road Sept. 8: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road Sept. 14: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive Sept. 15: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th This is the second time Worsech and Temple have traveled around the state to hear from the public. The feedback from the first round of visits has helped influence FWP’s approach to elk management, hunting regulations, and public engagement. The format of the meetings will be fairly open and so the public can ask any questions they’d like. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
Kootenai River Complex burns 7K acres
BOUNDARY COUNTY — Now known as the Kootenai River Complex, the wildfire located north of Bonners Ferry has burned an estimated 6,984 acres. Previously, the fire had been separated into the Eneas Peak, Katka, Russell Mountain, Scotch Creek, and Trout fires. An infrared mapping flight Friday found the complex had grown by 1,547 acres in recent days with the most growth occurring on the Trout, Russell Mountain and Scotch Creek fires.
Area wildfires prompt emergency declaration
BONNERS FERRY — Most of the fires in the Panhandle National Forest's northern zone are in Boundary County, some of which have prompted the initial steps which could lead toward evacuation. The fires also prompted Boundary County commissioners to declare a local state of emergency to help fire crews...
Former Libby City Councilor accused of fraud
A former Libby City Council member who resigned in 2018 after her criminal history was exposed is now accused of felony theft. Angel Lee Ford, 53, of Libby, who previously pleaded not guilty, appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 for a hearing to determine if she would go to trial. Her public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said she would and expected a trial would last two days. Gallagher also said he was going to file a request for a change of venue. Ford is accused of writing a bad check in November 2021 to a local company for nearly $900....
Legals for August, 30 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE FY 2022-2023 Final Budget Public Hearing & Adoption NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Lincoln County Commissioners on August 31, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office located at 512 California Ave., Libby, Montana for the purpose of presenting the Preliminary FY 2022/2023 Lincoln County Budget. Final Budget Resolution and Adoption will be held September 7, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office. The Commission invites and encourages the public to attend. Public Hearings are for the purpose of hearing comments regarding the budget appropriations and...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
Robert E. Wenholz
Robert E. Wenholz, 86, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Libby Care Center. He was born in Forsyth, Montana, on Nov. 17, 1935, to Clinton and Florence Wenholz. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. Robert moved to Libby, Montana, in the late 1960s to begin working on Libby Dam. He worked construction until he retired. Survivors include his children, Ward Wenholz, Debra Kendall, Dennis Wenholz; and a sister, Ruth West. Graveside services will be held at the City of Libby Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Man escapes serious injury in garage fire east of Libby
A Lincoln County man escaped serious injury in a garage fire Wednesday afternoon east of Libby. The man was in his garage, located on Echo Lane, when the fire broke out sometime around 2 p.m. Libby Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Fire Chief Scott Beagle said he thought the man worked to put the fire out with some extinguishers he had on site, but the fire quickly grew large. He believed the man had some abrasions and probably smoke inhalation before being taken to the hospital. None of the 16 volunteer firefighters or area residents were injured, but Beagle said fire crews had to...
Man sentenced to 80 years in Sanders County homicide case
A Hot Springs man has been sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison for killing his roommate.
Comments sought on Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project
Kalispell, MT September 1, 2022 – Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor, invites the public to provide input on the proposed Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project. The project proposes to repair the existing historic old lodge, add new buildings enhance accommodations and upgrade the infrastructure within the existing 15-acre permit area.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Brothers wins Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle
Lincoln County resident Josh Brothers celebrated his birthday recently by winning the Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle event. Brothers took home a Browning Winchester .300 Magnum with a Leopold scope. The Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy held its annual rifle raffle fundraiser to support the club’s efforts to maintain their programs for the children of Lincoln County to include such activities as the school Stand Down School Supplies, Koats for Kids, Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Program, and the New Key Club efforts for high school students. Stephanie Shaw, club president said, “This fundraiser along with other...
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
Lemonade Fire among 4 new fires start near Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle collision near Cocolalla Loop
WESTMOND, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at approximately 12:47 PM on US-95 near Cocolalla Loop, Westmond, Bonner County, Idaho. A 62-year-old female from Westmond, ID was walking northbound on the east side of US-95 when...
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
