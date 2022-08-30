Billie R. Zajanc, 80, passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in Libby. She was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Eureka, Montana, to Floyd and Ruth Reeves. Billie married Gary W. Zajanc on Jan. 7, 1961. They built a life together in Libby, Montana, where their three girls were born and raised. Billie enjoyed being involved in many activities the girls were a part of, such as: 4-H and Omoksee. She loved all animals but had a special passion for horses. She loved riding into the backcountry on horseback and camping. Gardening, fishing, and rodeos were also hobbies that she loved being a part of. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents Floyd and Ruth Reeves, brother Jack Reeves, and sister Juanita Caton. Survivors include husband Gary Zajanc, daughters Charli Zajanc, Jo Zajanc, and Hinki Wilson; grandchildren GJ (Amanda) Zajanc, Cricket (Cain) Eaton, Samantha Kruse; great-grandchildren Alexis and Gatlin Zajanc, and Gracie Kruse; niece Scooter Reeves and nephew John Reeves. A private family interment service is scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.

LIBBY, MT ・ 19 DAYS AGO