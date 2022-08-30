Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...

LINCOLN COUNTY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO