Rutgers needs to find a QB to make this Boston College win the start of a special season | Politi
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The roars from inside the visiting locker room at Alumni Stadium made it through the cinder-block walls and into the hallways outside — first one, then another, then one more punctuated with howls of laughter for good measure. Rutgers had just stolen a road...
‘That’s Rutgers football’: Reviewing the drive that sealed Scarlet Knights’ upset win over Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In one swift motion, Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon stood up from his game-sealing kneel down, turned around, took two steps and exploded into running back Kyle Monangai’s mid-air embrace. Tight end Johnny Langan, back at a place he once called home, pumped his fist before being mobbed by his offensive linemen.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Camden vs. No. 19 Salem, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Last year, Salem stunned Camden, 22-20, with a late field goal at the Battle at the Beach. This Sunday, the Rams will be trying to repeat the feat with another victory in the matchup of South Jersey powers at the Rumble on the Raritan. Above check out the photos from...
Miracle 4th-quarter drive gives Rutgers a season-opener to remember | Politi’s 5 observations
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Rutgers had the ball at its own 4-yard line, and while the Scarlet Knights needed only a touchdown to take the lead against Boston College, it seemed close to hopeless. The offense, after all, hadn’t mustered much during the first three and a half quarters...
Ruffin shows what he’s made of as Camden tops No. 19 Salem in Rumble on the Raritan
The chemistry started to build in the summer with new teammates. Having not thrown the football too much last year as a freshman at West Deptford, Deante Ruffin Jr. was coming into a passing offense as a Camden transfer. Being able to throw the ball with authority was a top priority, in addition to being able to slip out of the pocket and take off when necessary.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: No. 18 Northern Highlands vs. Winslow, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2012
It is the final of eight games at Rutgers at this year’s Rumble at the Raritan event. No. 18 Northern Highlands and Winslow met up in a matchup of 2021 sectional champions. Above check out the photos from the highly anticipated matchup at Rutgers.
FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway
R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
Football: Hun rumbles past Mastery Camden for home-opener victory (PHOTOS)
Hun rolled to a 48-13 home-opener win over Mastery Camden, in Princeton. The Raiders (1-0) found the endzone early and often and racked up a 48-0 lead by halftime. Logan Galletta contributed to the win by running back a blocked put for a touchdown and by recording a receiving touchdown.
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic brings ‘Jersey football’ to Arizona desert
With more than 700 fans and students chanting “Jersey football” from start to finish Friday night, Bergen Catholic brought East Coast football to the Arizona desert and left No. 2 Saguaro in the dust in Scottsdale. Bergen Catholic traveled 2,138 miles to get the 28-7 victory, but it...
Two big plays by Devron Lewis help Hightstown football open with win over Trenton
A high school football game is 48 minutes long, and Hightstown led its season-opener for 47 minutes and 45 seconds. It took Devron Lewis just 15 seconds to return the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards to spark the Rams to a 35-12 victory at Trenton Saturday.
Football: Nugent racks up five TDs as Wallkill Valley blanks Sussex Tech
Shane Nugent scored five touchdowns to lead Wallkill Valley to a 55-0 win over Sussex Tech in Hamburg. Nugent ran in four touchdowns and hauled in a 42-yard scoring strike from Dylan Bosner in the first quarter. Nugent capped the win with an 83-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter and also scored on rushes of 46 yards, 23 yards and 20 yards.
Wayne Valley wins another showcase game, tops Lenape at Rumble on the Raritan
The Wayne Valley High School football team is set on making its mark in every section of the state this year. Last Sunday, the Indians made the long ride from Passaic County to the doorstep of the Atlantic Ocean, defeating Delran, 17-13, at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City.
Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player
Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
Garbolino flashes fancy footwork, ‘D’ bares its teeth in North Brunswick shutout
Perhaps establishing himself as North Brunswick’s all-time passing leader prior to senior year had left Frankie Garbolino a little bored with the exploits of his right arm. Or, more likely, the gutty quarterback will simply do whatever it takes to win. Garbolino was his typically efficient self when throwing...
Football: Christian rushes in two TDs to help Spotswood take home win over Belvidere
Anthony Christian racked up 84 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead Spotswood to a 21-18 win over Belvidere, in Spotswood. Christian ran in a 28-yard touchdown in the opening quarter and a four-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Trey Lazar put Spotswood (2-0) on the board by...
Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden
Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
NJ.com No. 10 Ramapo rolls into 2022 with win over Willingboro
It did not take long for Jack Grusser to make an impression on the 2022 NJSIAA high school football season. Not that many people would be surprised by that revelation: the senior quarterback was All-State in 2021 and will be heading to Harvard University next fall. But the Grusser and...
What happens if the Yankees collapse? A top-to-bottom analysis of what comes next
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The once-unstoppable New York Yankees — on an express train to being one of the best teams in history during the first half of the season — have fallen so hard and so fast that manager Aaron Boone, five years removed from his ESPN days, is having flashbacks to his tenure as a newsman.
