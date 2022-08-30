ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

NJ.com

‘That’s Rutgers football’: Reviewing the drive that sealed Scarlet Knights’ upset win over Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In one swift motion, Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon stood up from his game-sealing kneel down, turned around, took two steps and exploded into running back Kyle Monangai’s mid-air embrace. Tight end Johnny Langan, back at a place he once called home, pumped his fist before being mobbed by his offensive linemen.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Lenape vs. Wayne Valley, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

The Rumble at the Raritan concludes on Sunday with three games, kicked off with a North-South showdown between Wayne Valley and Lenape. The event at Rutgers includes eight games over three days. Wayne Valley opened the season at another showcase last Sunday with a 17-13 win over Delran, while Lenape...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Hunterdon Central defeats Piscataway

R.J. Hart had two touchdown passes as Hunterdon Central defeated Piscataway 17-0 in Piscataway. The game was scoreless throughout the first quarter, but Hunterdon Central would heat up in the second. R.J. Hart threw both of his touchdowns in the second quarter, the first a 15-yard strike to Joseph Valentino and the other a 21-yard throw to Trevor Fisch.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep suffers first loss, falls to Edgewater in Orlando - Football recap

Don Bosco Prep’s night in Florida began with a lightning delay. Edgewater’s Cedric Baxter Jr. ensured that things wouldn’t improve even after the weather cleared. Baxter, a University of Texas commit ran for 274 yards on 26 carries, highlighted by a pair of long second half touchdown runs as Edgewater (FL) defeated Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, 34-10, in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
NJ.com

Football: Nugent racks up five TDs as Wallkill Valley blanks Sussex Tech

Shane Nugent scored five touchdowns to lead Wallkill Valley to a 55-0 win over Sussex Tech in Hamburg. Nugent ran in four touchdowns and hauled in a 42-yard scoring strike from Dylan Bosner in the first quarter. Nugent capped the win with an 83-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter and also scored on rushes of 46 yards, 23 yards and 20 yards.
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville must forfeit season-opening victory due to ineligible player

Somerville’s dominating win over Mastery Charter of Camden last week to open the season is now a loss in the record books. The Pioneers had to forfeit that 31-7 decision because they had participated with an ineligible player in violation of the New Jersey State Athletic Association’s transfer rule. The forfeit was acknowledged Saturday by Somerville athletic director Tim Davis.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Rahway squeaks out one-point win over Linden

Rahway edged out a 21-20 home season-opening win over Linden, in Rahway. The Tigers: (0-1) scored a touchdown with 6:11 left in the game to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point deficit, but a mishap on the PAT gave Rahway (1-0) the one-point difference it needed to secure the win.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

