Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
Clinton man sentenced on drug trafficking charges
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
montanarightnow.com
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
Bonner County Sheriff's Office Arrests Man Suspected of Intentionally Setting Multiple Wildland Fires Over Past Two Years
PRIEST RIVER, ID - On Wednesday, detectives with the Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested 23-year-old Ryan N. Greene, of Priest River, ID for multiple counts of arson in connection to multiple wildfires that were intentionally set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area over the past two years.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
Former Libby City Councilor accused of fraud
A former Libby City Council member who resigned in 2018 after her criminal history was exposed is now accused of felony theft. Angel Lee Ford, 53, of Libby, who previously pleaded not guilty, appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 for a hearing to determine if she would go to trial. Her public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said she would and expected a trial would last two days. Gallagher also said he was going to file a request for a change of venue. Ford is accused of writing a bad check in November 2021 to a local company for nearly $900....
Browning man arrested following West Glacier incident
50-year-old Loren Birdrattler of Browning is behind bars following an incident in the West Glacier area.
montanarightnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Somers
SOMERS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Somers Friday evening. Around 6:30 pm, a Toyota Sequoia was north on Somers Rd. and turned on to MT-82. Montana Highway Patrol says the Toyota failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driving east on MT-82. The motorcycle collided with the left side of the Toyota.
Idaho police investigating car accident that left Westmond woman dead
Lincoln County residents seek remedy from unruly neighbor
Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...
KHQ Right Now
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle collision near Cocolalla Loop
Libby man accused of threatening witness
A Libby man accused of assaulting his wife has been charged with threatening her in an attempt to get the charge dropped. Ralph Edward Miles, 37, is charged with one felony count of witness tampering. Miles pleaded not guilty to the alleged offense Monday, Aug. 22, in Lincoln County District Court. According to charging documents, Miles was arrested on July 19 for alleged partner or family member assault. Miles pleaded not guilty and the case is pending in Lincoln County Justice Court. One of Miles’ release conditions is that he have no contact with the alleged victim. On Aug. 2, the alleged victim...
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
Troy man accused of rape arrested in Alaska
A Troy man who allegedly broke the conditions of his release and left the state while awaiting trial in Flathead County on rape and sexual assault charges was arrested over the weekend in Juneau, Alaska. William James Pillans, 26, allegedly fought local police officers in Juneau after being informed of an extraditable felony warrant out of Montana. Several officers suffered minor injuries during the Aug. 21 arrest, according to a press release issued by Lt. Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department. The 26-year-old is accused of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting two others during an underage 2021 Halloween party...
The Western News
