Russell Ivan Walsh, 94, was born in Libby, Montana, March 25, 1928. He walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus, Aug. 16, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and friends. He was a loving and good father to his children Keven, Steven and Susan (Steve Schadel), his 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Keven in 2006, his wife, “the Love of his life,” Barbara in 2007, and his second wife, his “baby love,” Sharon in 2019. Private family Military Honors will be held at graveside at noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at New Tacoma Cemeteries. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at New Tacoma Cemeteries, 9212 Chambers Creek Rd. W, Tacoma, Washington. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.phoenixmemorialmortuary.com for the Walsh family.

LIBBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO