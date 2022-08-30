Read full article on original website
Nordic youth skiers raise nearly $9K for winter expenses
Take heart, Libby. There are still kids out there who prefer to pay their way to achieve their dreams. About a dozen young members of the Kootenai Cross-Country Ski Club have their sights set on various goals of new uniforms, paying for race expenses and even a trip to Sweden to compete internationally. So, this group of 12- to 17-year-olds in the heat of the summer, split, stacked, delivered and sold firewood to earn funds to further their winter love of Nordic skiing. In all, these snow lovers raised $8,850 under the watchful eyes of their coach. “These kids were really courteous,” said...
Brothers wins Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle
Lincoln County resident Josh Brothers celebrated his birthday recently by winning the Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy rifle raffle event. Brothers took home a Browning Winchester .300 Magnum with a Leopold scope. The Kiwanis Club of Libby and Troy held its annual rifle raffle fundraiser to support the club’s efforts to maintain their programs for the children of Lincoln County to include such activities as the school Stand Down School Supplies, Koats for Kids, Bike Rodeo and Bicycle Safety Program, and the New Key Club efforts for high school students. Stephanie Shaw, club president said, “This fundraiser along with other...
Russell Ivan Walsh
Russell Ivan Walsh, 94, was born in Libby, Montana, March 25, 1928. He walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus, Aug. 16, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and friends. He was a loving and good father to his children Keven, Steven and Susan (Steve Schadel), his 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Keven in 2006, his wife, “the Love of his life,” Barbara in 2007, and his second wife, his “baby love,” Sharon in 2019. Private family Military Honors will be held at graveside at noon Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at New Tacoma Cemeteries. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at New Tacoma Cemeteries, 9212 Chambers Creek Rd. W, Tacoma, Washington. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.phoenixmemorialmortuary.com for the Walsh family.
Robert E. Wenholz
Robert E. Wenholz, 86, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Libby Care Center. He was born in Forsyth, Montana, on Nov. 17, 1935, to Clinton and Florence Wenholz. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. Robert moved to Libby, Montana, in the late 1960s to begin working on Libby Dam. He worked construction until he retired. Survivors include his children, Ward Wenholz, Debra Kendall, Dennis Wenholz; and a sister, Ruth West. Graveside services will be held at the City of Libby Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
Troy man accused of spraying wife with fire extinguisher
A Troy man is accused of attacking his wife, threatening her life and spraying her with a fire extinguisher during some recent incidents. Joshua Michael Glaese, 39, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of assault with a weapon and one misdemeanor count of partner or family member assault, first offense, on Monday in Lincoln County District Court. Glaese posted $100,000 bail on Aug. 22. Part of his terms of release include not possessing any weapons, not using or possessing illegal drugs or alcohol. Glaese is also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim. According to the charging documents, Lincoln...
Lincoln County residents seek remedy from unruly neighbor
Two Libby residents are seeking help from Lincoln County officials in dealing with a neighbor that they say has threatened them and used fireworks beyond the time of what is allowed. John Bursell and Sarah Tucker both live on Rustic Avenue. They did not want the man’s name to be published for fear of reprisals, but court documents indicate the man has a criminal record in Lincoln County. Both spoke during the public comment portion of the county commissioner’s Aug. 24 meeting. They are concerned that if something isn’t done soon, the situation could escalate to violence. “He’s threatened me,” Tucker said. “I...
Former Lincoln Co. Sheriff Mike McMeekin dies at 74
Former Lincoln County Sheriff Michael McMeekin has died at the age of 74. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office shared the news in a social media post last week, saying "Sheriff McMeekin had a heart for service and is described as being a “wonderful Sheriff.” He served with professionalism, integrity, and honor." According to his obituary posted on www.gardencityfh.com, McMeekin died on Aug. 22 at The Living Center from complications following a stroke. He was under the care of hospice for declining health related to recent diagnosis including an autoimmune blood clotting disorder (Anti-Phospholipid Syndrome) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of...
Legals for September, 2 2022
MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In the Matter of the Name Change of Benjamin Fleming Cluff, Petitioner Cause No. DV-22-112 Matthew J. Cuffe NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Benjamin Fleming Cluff to Brimir Odinsval Fleming Clough. The hearing will be on September 12, 2022 at 11am. The hearing will be a the Courthouse in Lincoln County. Dated July 29, 2022. Tricia Brooks Clerk Of District Court s/s Jen Brown Deputy Clerk of Court Published In The Western News Agusut 12, 19,...
Former Libby City Councilor accused of fraud
A former Libby City Council member who resigned in 2018 after her criminal history was exposed is now accused of felony theft. Angel Lee Ford, 53, of Libby, who previously pleaded not guilty, appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 for a hearing to determine if she would go to trial. Her public defender, Keenan Gallagher, said she would and expected a trial would last two days. Gallagher also said he was going to file a request for a change of venue. Ford is accused of writing a bad check in November 2021 to a local company for nearly $900....
Legals for August, 30 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE FY 2022-2023 Final Budget Public Hearing & Adoption NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Lincoln County Commissioners on August 31, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office located at 512 California Ave., Libby, Montana for the purpose of presenting the Preliminary FY 2022/2023 Lincoln County Budget. Final Budget Resolution and Adoption will be held September 7, 2022, at 11:30 AM in the Commissioner's Office. The Commission invites and encourages the public to attend. Public Hearings are for the purpose of hearing comments regarding the budget appropriations and...
Washington residents convicted of bringing Mexican nationals into U.S.
Two Washington residents suspected of picking up six Mexican nationals who crossed illegally into the United States from Canada through a remote area in Lincoln County were convicted of charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said on Aug. 24. A federal jury convicted Miguel Angel Medina, 62, of Seattle, Washington, on Aug. 23 of transportation of illegal aliens following a two-day trial that began on Aug. 22. Co-defendant Leslie Patricia Rivera, 51, of Seattle, Washington, pleaded guilty on Aug. 22, before the trial began, to transportation of illegal aliens. Rivera and Medina face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine...
Terry Allen Holthaus
Heaven gained a True American and a genuine “Libby Logger” at 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2022. Our loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, father-in-law, uncle, and dear friend, Terry Allen Holthaus, 74, passed away peacefully at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center with family by his side. Terry was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Waratah, Newcastle, New South Wales (NSW), Australia to Betty Mary Frances Littlejohn of Mayfield, Newcastle, NSW, Australia and Merle Edwin Holthaus of Earlville, Iowa. Terry came to the United States by boat with his parents in 1948 when he was just a few months old. He became a naturalized...
Teamwork prevents blaze from destroying apartment complex
An observant resident of a Libby apartment complex helped stop a fire from destroying the building and endangering human lives Wednesday afternoon. The man, a Libby City Police officer and the Libby Volunteer Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze inside the office of the Libby Plaza II complex on Commerce Way. The man, who lived in one apartment with his son, wished to remain anonymous, but did tell The Western News he was in the kitchen when the fire erupted. "I could hear the guys who were working on the water line going in and out of the office while they worked....
Vote postponed on Happy's RV Park subdivision
The Lincoln County Commissioners were expected to vote on a proposed subdivision for a RV park and campground at Wednesday’s meeting, but a late development forced them to postpone the vote until next month. The RV park and campground, to be located in the Happy’s Inn area on the north side of U.S. 2 about 40 miles east of Libby, would house 69 recreational vehicle spaces and 20 primitive tent camp sites on 21 acres. The development was apparently that a property owner with land adjacent to the proposed subdivision didn’t receive a letter until a day after the Aug. 10 hearing. According...
Lincoln County Fair begins Thursday in Eureka
It’s fair time in Lincoln County and three days of fun and festivities begin Thursday at the grounds in Eureka. The 4-H action begins at 8 a.m. Thursday with the market animal show. The dog show starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, fair goers will be able to see the horse, rabbit, poultry and pocket pet show along with judging in a variety of adult and youth divisions. In the evening, the Friday Night Games will be held in the arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. followed by the 4-H Family Dance in the pavilion. Saturday morning, the top showmen will compete for all-around...
Libby man headed to Ukraine on a mission of mercy
A call to service has led Libby resident Mike Cohan to the Ukraine at an age when many are enjoying retirement. Cohan, 74, was expected to arrive in Ukraine on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help train citizens of the war-torn country in medical techniques as it faces a continued invasion by the Russian Army. Cohan, a Vietnam veteran who is a diabetic, has suffered two heart attacks, and has an artificial left leg, is still extremely enthusiastic about his latest mission. “My brain and my hands still work and I can still teach their young men how to help save lives,” Cohan said. Cohan...
2022 Ignite the Nite Photos
The 2022 Ignite the Nite Car Show and Burn-Out Contest last weekend in Libby was another success. The event is organized and put on by the Igniters Car Club since 1961. ...
Troy man accused of rape arrested in Alaska
A Troy man who allegedly broke the conditions of his release and left the state while awaiting trial in Flathead County on rape and sexual assault charges was arrested over the weekend in Juneau, Alaska. William James Pillans, 26, allegedly fought local police officers in Juneau after being informed of an extraditable felony warrant out of Montana. Several officers suffered minor injuries during the Aug. 21 arrest, according to a press release issued by Lt. Krag Campbell of the Juneau Police Department. The 26-year-old is accused of raping one teenage girl and sexually assaulting two others during an underage 2021 Halloween party...
It's time to get involved in local politics
I've recently become politically aware and active like never before in my lifetime. I've never trusted the federal government, except during the Reagan admin. and the Trump admin. AND I've not ever been involved at the local level till 2021. WHY? Because I felt I had no voice. But now I understand better what my voice can be. If I get involved and show my interest at county commissioner meetings, school board meetings, town council meetings, and such, then I can learn what the local needs are. IF I know what the local needs are, I can give my opinion and I...
Eureka woman accused of stealing from blind man
A Eureka woman is accused of meth possession and stealing money from a blind man. Sofiah Eden Serene Slette, 20, is charged with one count of felony theft, one count of felony drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Slette appeared in Lincoln County District Court on Aug. 15 with her attorney Sean Hinchey for a hearing to determine if the case would go to trial. Hinchey and Lincoln County Deputy Attorney Jeff Zwang agreed the trial would last two days. On May 2, Slette pleaded not guilty and was released on her own recognizance. According to...
