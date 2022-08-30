Bengals Cut Former Pitt Football LS Cal Adomitis

The former Pitt Panthers captain lost the position battle to an old veteran.

PITTSBURGH -- Long snapper Cal Adomitis parlayed a wildly successful 2021 season as a Pitt Panther into an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. But his time on the Bengals' active roster came to an end this week, as teams around the league execute another brutal round of cuts that trims rosters from 80 to 53 spots.

Adomitis, who joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent this spring, appeared to be in prime position to win the Bengals' starting job, but the team was clearly partial to 38-year old Clark Harris, who earlier in camp made it sound like he expected Adomitis to take over as starter sooner rather than later.

"I truly believe he'll be the guy here after me," Harris said in June. "Whether it's this year, next year, two years, how long it is. I think he'll be the next snapper here after me. He's good."

But the Bengals will instead stick with Harris. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, they still want Adomitis on the practice squad but weren't willing to use a roster spot on him.

