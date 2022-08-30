ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vonore, TN

Balloon Festival to make its return this year

By Special to The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 5 days ago
The 9th Annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival will return to East Tennessee this Labor Day Weekend.

The Balloon Festival is held at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. It will feature balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone, craft and vendor booths, and more, with proceeds supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County. The two-day festival goes from Saturday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. each day.

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

