Balloon Festival to make its return this year
The 9th Annual Monroe Life Balloon Festival will return to East Tennessee this Labor Day Weekend.
The Balloon Festival is held at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore. It will feature balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone, craft and vendor booths, and more, with proceeds supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Monroe County. The two-day festival goes from Saturday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 10 p.m. each day.
