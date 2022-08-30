ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Tailgating with Twin Peaks

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Mi'shell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Also, check out their new brunch menu. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com

Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
MOORE, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV

Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
GOLDSBY, OK
okcfox.com

OKC Police searching for missing 88-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?

NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Friday Night Rivals week 1: Midwest City vs Carl Albert

Watch a replay of our first Friday Night Rivals showdown of the season, Midwest City against Carl Albert. ORTHO CENTRAL FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS 2022 remaining schedule (Subject to change) (All games are on Friday starting at 7 pm CST on CW 34) September 9th CLINTON @ HERITAGE HALL. September 16th...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected credit when he reached a career milestone. Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Gundy his 150th coaching victory. Gundy...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Carl Albert volleyball player named Scholar Athlete of the Week

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) -- Emily Boyer is Carl Albert’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. She’s a senior volleyball player, who was the 2021 Suburban Conference MVP and the Coweta Tournament MVP. This season she’s already made the All-Tournament team in the Coweta and Carl Albert Invitationals. She...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

