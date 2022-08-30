Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police release additional details on incident that left county deputy dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released a community briefing on an incident last month that left an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy dead and another wounded. Police said officers responded to 2221 SW 78th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on August 22 after a report...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt holds ribbon cutting for OU students creating their own start-up companies
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt, the University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz, and Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate OU students creating start-up companies in Norman. The business is called Boyd Street Ventures and is located right along Boyd St....
okcfox.com
City of OKC offers free landfill day for residential trash customers on Sept. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is offering a a free landfill day for for trash customers on Saturday, Sept 10. Oklahoma City residents can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City's free landfill day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Items can...
okcfox.com
Tailgating with Twin Peaks
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell, and her special guest Twin Peaks Girl Mi'shell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Also, check out their new brunch menu. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and...
okcfox.com
Moore woman starts business to cope with family tragedy
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A mother in Moore is starting a business in hopes she'll recover from a tragedy. KimmyJo Wellman lost her 31-year-old daughter Alaura Crouse in June of 2022. Since then, grieving and making money hasn't been easy for Wellman. Fox 25 learned how she's getting by,...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Rolling into the Weekend with Wade's RV
Tailgate like never before with a Wade's RV. Little Wade is back to help us roll into the weekend! For more information head to wadesrv.com or visit them at 654 Pryor Court in Goldsby. You can also find them on Facebook @WadesRV. **This is segment is sponsored by Wade's RV**
okcfox.com
OKC Police searching for missing 88-year-old man
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday morning. According to police, 88-year-old Eugene Wallace Jr. was last seen near NW 17th and Walker between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in northwest Oklahoma City. Eugene has has health related issues...
okcfox.com
Luther police: Meth and drug paraphernalia found duing Friday night traffic stop
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were brought to the Lincoln County Jail after a traffic stop in Luther on Friday night. Police said officers made a traffic stop in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66 for a defective motor vehicle violation. During the course of the stop,...
okcfox.com
OU adds new tailgating areas - but will their tailgates compete with the SEC?
NORMAN (KOKH) — Football is finally back at OU, and thousands of sooner fans made their way to Norman this weekend to tailgate before the 2:30 pm kickoff. Tailgating and football is a tradition that goes hand in hand, and with OU moving to the SEC in a few years, many sooner fans are left wondering, will our tailgates compete?
okcfox.com
Friday Night Rivals week 1: Midwest City vs Carl Albert
Watch a replay of our first Friday Night Rivals showdown of the season, Midwest City against Carl Albert. ORTHO CENTRAL FRIDAY NIGHT RIVALS 2022 remaining schedule (Subject to change) (All games are on Friday starting at 7 pm CST on CW 34) September 9th CLINTON @ HERITAGE HALL. September 16th...
okcfox.com
Edmond police looking to identify Peeping Tom suspect seen outside teenager's window
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are asking for help identifying a Peeping Tom suspect. Police said a father found footprints in the dirt outside his teenage daughter's window and set up an outdoor camera. The camera captured a man lurking around the house near Coffee Creek Blvd. and...
okcfox.com
Man takes golf cart, causes damage to Softball Hall of Fame in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who caused damage to the Softball Hall of Fame. Police say the man pictured took a golf cart at the Softball Hall of Fame and rammed it into a fence. The crash caused damage to both the fence and the golf cart.
okcfox.com
Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan
STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy deflected credit when he reached a career milestone. Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Gundy his 150th coaching victory. Gundy...
okcfox.com
Carl Albert volleyball player named Scholar Athlete of the Week
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) -- Emily Boyer is Carl Albert’s Scholar Athlete of the Week. She’s a senior volleyball player, who was the 2021 Suburban Conference MVP and the Coweta Tournament MVP. This season she’s already made the All-Tournament team in the Coweta and Carl Albert Invitationals. She...
