Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
Local student actors perform "Three Years of Fear" to approach mental health
SAN ANTONIO - Student actors from cast schools address mental health in a live performance in the play, “Three Years of Fear” Saturday. The play is based on a book by a San Antonio native, Lorenzo-Gomez III, about his middle-school years in one of San Antonio’s most crime-riddled neighborhoods in the 1990's.
Pay It 4ward: Southwind Fields awarded $1,000
SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward.” Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw! This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
Wash Tub hosts blood drive, donors will receive $20 car wash voucher
SAN ANTONIO – To help alleviate blood shortages, the Wash Tub is partnering up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host a 3-day blood drive event at 11 Wash Tub locations. Donors will receive a free $20 Wash Tube car wash voucher and a $20 eGift...
City of San Antonio investing $26 million to provide access to Mental Health Care
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio is investing $26 million into Mental Health Care. The $26 million will be used over two years and comes from federal and local covid-19 relief funds. The biggest chunk, $15 million, will go to Mental Health Care for youth ages twelve to...
Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity
SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
New mental health funding aims to help kids and teens before they reach a crisis
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is investing $26 million in mental health recovery after the pandemic, with more than half going to youth mental health. Advocates say this is especially needed because a recent report ranked Texas last in the nation for mental health access. The hope...
Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser
Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
Friends and family say goodbye to an O'Connor legend
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the phone call no family wants, which is losing a loved one. Hundreds came to support a recent O'Connor High School graduate killed by a drunk driver. "We're all going to miss him." It’s a hero’s showing for a local legend. "It's going...
New funding will help expand STEM opportunities for the visually impaired
New funding, a university's ingenuity, and a leading advocate's guidance could now result in sought-after jobs in coding for the blind and visually impaired. Even with a lot of developments in recent years, much of the internet isn't accessible for people with visual impairments. In 2020, a technology called Codejumper...
San Antonio Zoo hosts new annual music festival with incredible headliners
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new annual music festival coming into town! The San Antonio Zoo is planning ZooFest, a new music festival that will have all types of music genres for everyone to enjoy!. ZooFest will kick off on Saturday, October 22 and bring headliners like the...
Billions coming to Bexar for road improvements
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar county will see nearly $9 billion in road and infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years. Not all residents are happy with the construction and where the money is being spent. The 10 year, $85 billion dollar statewide program will 381 projects over the next 10...
University Health says phone lines are currently down
SAN ANTONIO - University Health announced Sunday that their phone lines are currently down, and not working. "We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" the hospital said on twitter. An updated will be provided when the...
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
Police needs your help looking for missing 15-year-old
SEGUIN, Texas – Police need your help finding the missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was reported missing after she did not return home from school on August 29th. The teen is 5’5,” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she is not in danger and is...
PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party
SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
Two men shot after altercation led to shooting at Southside bar
SAN ANTONIO – A night of fun turned out to be a night of terror when a shooting took place at a Southside bar Saturday night. Police were dispatched to 8902 S. Presa Street at the Thirsty’s SA bar at around 11:39 p.m. Saturday. According to officials, there...
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
