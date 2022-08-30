ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Pay It 4ward: Southwind Fields awarded $1,000

SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward.” Another deserving local non-profit was awarded a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw! This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity

SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser

Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Friends and family say goodbye to an O'Connor legend

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the phone call no family wants, which is losing a loved one. Hundreds came to support a recent O'Connor High School graduate killed by a drunk driver. "We're all going to miss him." It’s a hero’s showing for a local legend. "It's going...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New funding will help expand STEM opportunities for the visually impaired

New funding, a university's ingenuity, and a leading advocate's guidance could now result in sought-after jobs in coding for the blind and visually impaired. Even with a lot of developments in recent years, much of the internet isn't accessible for people with visual impairments. In 2020, a technology called Codejumper...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Billions coming to Bexar for road improvements

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar county will see nearly $9 billion in road and infrastructure improvements over the next 10 years. Not all residents are happy with the construction and where the money is being spent. The 10 year, $85 billion dollar statewide program will 381 projects over the next 10...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

University Health says phone lines are currently down

SAN ANTONIO - University Health announced Sunday that their phone lines are currently down, and not working. "We are doing our best to get them back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!" the hospital said on twitter. An updated will be provided when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police needs your help looking for missing 15-year-old

SEGUIN, Texas – Police need your help finding the missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was reported missing after she did not return home from school on August 29th. The teen is 5’5,” and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe she is not in danger and is...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

PHOTO GALLERY: UTSA tailgating party

SAN ANTONIO - Game day is finally here! UTSA Roadrunners fans and alumni are showing their orange and blue pride at the Alamodome. The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Houston Cougars in their season opener.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

