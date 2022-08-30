Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
niceville.com
Okaloosa Island Boat Basin refurnished; ribbon-cutting is Sept. 8
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Okaloosa County has completed the refurbishment of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin and is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening. The Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced the completion and grand opening of the Boat Basin and ADA-accessible kayak launch last week.
getthecoast.com
New flight to Destin coming soon
Did you know that the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations of NEW or GENTLY USED clothing and shoes?. This is part of the “1st Annual Caring Hands Clothing Closet” campaign for local students in need, a partnership with Crosspoint, Niceville church. It’s part of the build-up to a free clothing event to be held at the church on October 15th.
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-3-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
New flight to Destin-Fort Walton Beach from the Twin Cities coming soon
Sun Country Airlines is launching new service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) in Spring 2023. The new flight from MSP to Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) will begin on April 12, 2023, according to a press release from Sun Country. Destin-Fort Walton Beach will be Sun...
Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 2
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
getthecoast.com
3 Okaloosa high schools receive final grade
Election season isn’t over yet as the City of Destin has to elect a new Mayor in November. With the primaries over, more focus is now on the mayoral election. On Friday, September 9, the Destin Chamber of Commerce will host their Business Before Hours Breakfast. Councilmembers Rodney Braden and Bobby Wagner, both candidates for Destin Mayor, will share their platforms and answer questions.
Orange Beach restaurants, businesses reap the benefits during Labor Day weekend
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach is a popular spot to spend Labor Day and while the large crowds and long waits may not be ideal, restaurant owners and servers look forward to the holiday weekend every year. Owner of Fresh off the Boat restaurant, David Buster, told News 5 Labor Day weekend always […]
cutoday.info
Eglin FCU Breaks Ground on New Facility
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.- Eglin Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new Freeport Branch, making it EFCU’s first location in Walton County. As part of the CU’s growth and expansion efforts, property was recently purchased at intersection of Riverwalk Boulevard and US Highway 331, south of the Publix shopping center in Freeport. La Macchia Group is the design/build firm for the new Freeport Branch, Pace Branch, the Operations Center and the recently-announced DeFuniak Springs and Gulf Breeze locations.
gulfcoastmedia.com
ALDOT moves forward with Intracoastal bridge plans
GULF SHORES – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said a decision by the Alabama Department of Transportation to go ahead with a new bridge across the Intracoastal Waterway will create another free route to the island and relieve traffic congestion and help accommodate continued growth. “While some try to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PCBPD: Four year old child falls off balcony
11:55 a.m. Update PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A four year old child from Warner Robins, GA fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning. The child did not survive the fall, according to Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said they responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. “This is a […]
Pensacola’s Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is dedicated to rescuing exotic birds
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Uncle Sandy’s Macaw Bird Park is a non-profit dedicated to rescuing exotic birds from across the country. The founder, Sandy Carl Kirkconnell, the son of a Honduran man and an American woman, grew up on a little island off the coast of Honduras. “Carl grew up being surrounded by green-winged macaws, […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
10 best places for a cold beer during the Labor Day Weekend in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG)- Labor Day weekend is right around the corner and several patrons may be looking for the best place to grab an ice-cold beer. WKRG News 5 has looked into the best breweries to grab a brew in Pensacola during the Labor Day weekend, according to Yelp. 10. Big Top Brewing Company – […]
Britney Spears’ $2M penthouse up for sale in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears. Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor […]
fosterfollynews.net
Crestview, Florida High School Football Team Involved in Crash on Interstate 10 in Milton on Friday, September 2, 2022
Twenty players for the Crestview, Florida High School football squad were involved in a crash of their school bus on Interstate 10, in the westbound lane near Mile Marker 32, around 5PM on Friday, September 2, 2020. Only one player was hospitalized when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle,...
TROPIC TOPICS: The Drought is Over
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The First Alert Storm Team is closely monitoring a couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses current activity in the tropics, potential for tropical formation, climatological September paths, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics. Watch the video above for all the […]
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Comments / 0