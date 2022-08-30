Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
cenlanow.com
Victims of 13-year-old carjacking suspect fire back at Mayor Cantrell after she supported the juvenile in court
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell received backlash Thursday, as three carjacking victims testified before the city council. The three women shared their stories and their trauma after they were carjacked by a 13-year-old boy about a year ago. “I told my attacker that to me, he did...
cenlanow.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
cenlanow.com
La. teens can win cash prizes in September’s ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ contest
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a September 1st reminder to local teens, inviting them to enter the statewide ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ video contest during the month of September. The purpose of the contest is to encourage young...
cenlanow.com
Want to enjoy a safe Labor Day weekend? Review these safety reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Labor Day weekend, thousands of Americans are expected to take to local stores in search of specials and an average of 2.6 million passengers are likely to depart from U.S. airports on both Saturday and Sunday, according to a Washington Post report. As...
cenlanow.com
Tulane opens season with 42-10 drubbing of UMass at Yulman Stadium
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It took a quarter before the Green Wave was about to shake off last year’s demons and live up to the promise that put Tulane as heavy favorites in their season opener against the University of Massachusetts on Saturday night. In a rain-soaked Yulman...
