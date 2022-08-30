Read full article on original website
Related
Japanese Startup Ubie Secures $26M for AI-Powered Symptom Checker
– Ubie, a Japan-based digital health startup raises $26.2 M in Series C funding to bring unprecedented medical experience by strengthening partnerships with pharmaceutical companies in Japan and the US. – Led by a team of talented developers and medical doctors, Ubie uses a machine-learning algorithm and offers Ubie AI...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Solve.Care Unveils Web3.0 Development for Healthcare
– Solve.Care, the healthcare blockchain platform company, has announced their Care.Labs Wallet, the revolutionary Web3.0 development which is set to revitalize the healthcare industry. – This is the most compelling, accessible and user-friendly blockchain use case in the transformation of healthcare across the globe, with practitioners and institutions authoring their...
Biotia Raises $8M to Fight Infectious Diseases Powered by AI & Genomics
– Biotia, a company fighting infectious diseases powered by genomics and artificial intelligence (AI), has raised an oversubscribed $8 million Series A round led by OCA Ventures. – OCA, a veteran early-stage venture firm operating from Chicago and Palo Alto was joined by other key investors including Continuum Health Ventures,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uber Health Expands Internationally to Australia
– Uber Health, Uber’s healthcare arm is expanding internationally, launching in Australia (its first market outside the U.S.), bringing Uber’s greater mission to healthcare organizations and patients across the country. – Over 3000 customers use Uber Health in the US. Following a pilot across Australia, the solution is...
H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions
– H1, launches an update to its flagship product, HCP Universe, the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. – New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.
Clarify Health & Datavant Partner to Integrate Real-World Data
– Clarify Health, a cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, a provider helping organizations securely connect health data expands their relationship to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations. –...
Evidence Partners Raises $20M for Automated, Evidence-Based Research
– Evidence Partners has announced a growth financing round, their first ever, for $20M, led by Thomvest Ventures. – With their new AI product DistillerSR, Evidence Partners are changing the way Literature Reviews are conducted, making them efficient, accurate, and less labour-intensive. AI-Driven Literature Review Software. DistillerSR is a web-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
AI Provider Anomaly Launches Tech to Predict Claims Denials with 97% Accuracy
– Anomaly, a precision payments company streamlining healthcare billing and payments for providers and payers, today announced its new offering Anomaly Smart Response. – Smart Response uses AI to enable providers and payers to reduce avoidable claim denials and rework and increase payment transparency, top priorities for healthcare stakeholders. Smart Response complements Anomaly’s planned suite of products powered by its AI claim prediction engine, including overpayment prediction, which enables payers to predict and prevent overpayments by learning from previously overpaid claims, and instant payments, which will enable providers to immediately get paid upon claim submission.
New Strategic Partnership Helps Hospitals Deploy Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
GHX Launches Lumere Consulting Services for Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
– GHX Lumere announced the launch of its consulting service to support healthcare providers that want to optimize savings and reduce clinical variation. – This premium service combines clinical expertise, data, evidence and technology to help hospitals and health systems improve supply chain performance. Lumere Consulting Services Offering. As hospital...
Realizing the Dream of AI in Clinical Trials—How to Address Key Challenges
The clinical development process is incredibly time consuming and only yields a success rate of about 10%. One way to reduce the time, cost and success of the clinical development process is to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into clinical trials and implement AI-driven process automation. The dream of AI in...
Abridge Secures $12.5M to Power AI-Powered Medical Conversations
– Abridge, the leader in medical conversation artificial intelligence (AI), today announced an oversubscribed $12.5M Series A-1 led by Wittington Ventures. – The round also had participation from all existing investors including Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Pillar Venture Capital, and UPMC Enterprises, and new investors including Turing Award winner Yoshua Bengio, and Whistler Capital.
How AI and Automation Will Solve America’s Healthcare Administration Crisis
As the existential crisis facing American healthcare reaches a fever pitch, here’s how executives can use automation to build resiliency. The American healthcare system is in crisis. There are a huge number of tasks to be completed, and not enough people to do them. Costs are rising, and health systems are finding themselves facing difficult choices.
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Astellas Pharma Selects Verizon to Transform Global Network
– Verizon Business has announced that it has been selected to build and manage Astellas Pharma Inc’s (Astellas) global network infrastructure. – Today’s announcement builds on the company’s network-as-a-service foundation and supports its private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions vectors of growth. The Japanese multinational...
Rethinking Custom RTLS: Indoor Positioning Simplified as a Service
For healthcare facilities, real-time location services (RTLS) were initially established on premise for patient safety to later become a priority in mainstreaming operations, improving patient care and experience and employee satisfaction. Originally introduced to the industry as a security-centric measure to protect newborns, and prevent infant abduction, RTLS was a...
FundamentalVR Expands into Urology with Teleflex Partnership
– FundamentalVR, a provider of virtual reality (VR) integration for medical simulation is expanding its offering into urology through a partnership with Teleflex Interventional Urology. – Bringing its immersive, haptic VR training solution to urologists, the partnership highlights how FundamentalVR’s advanced technology and high-fidelity graphics will accelerate the learning curve...
Medication Intelligence Startup Arine Raises $29M
– Arine, a San Francisco-based next-generation medication intelligence company raises $29M in a Series B round funding composed of equity and debt financing led by 111° West Capital, with participation from new investors MBX Capital and New Leaf Ventures, and continued support from Katalyst Ventures. – Founded in 2017,...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0