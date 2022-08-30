Read full article on original website
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield police searching for man connected with burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police need your help identifying this subject pictured below. We're told he is suspected to be involved with multiple burglaries throughout the Springfield area. If you have any information regarding this subject you can contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Raymond Man Arrested For Meth/Heroin Trafficking After Traffic Stop
A Raymond man has been arrested following a traffic violation complaint. Montgomery Police say they were called to Raymond to investigate the complaint when they located the suspect vehicle in the village of Raymond and made contact with him. Police say 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery of Raymond had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies than took Vickery into custody on the outstanding Montgomery County warrant; which had been issued for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. He also had an outstanding Sangamon County for failure to appear; driving on a suspended license.
wmay.com
Taylorville Woman Charged With Stealing From Band Boosters
A Taylorville woman is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a school band boosters organization. 46-year-old Bobbi Ward was taken into custody after the Taylorville school district notified police about the suspected theft. Ward serves as treasurer of the band boosters club, but is not an employee of the school district.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Wednesday Bethalto shooting
A 67-year-old Bethalto man is charged with four felonies, accused of shooting a man at a Bethalto mobile home community. Thomas A. Bowers, who lives in the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road, is charged with three counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and one count of Aggravated Battery With a Firearm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
capitolwolf.com
Body found in car
The Sangamon County Coroner is confirming the death of a 42 year-old Jacksonville man found deceased in his vehicle near the Lost Bridge Trail, just off of Interstate 55, yesterday morning. The Coroner’s Office responded and pronounced the man deceased at the scene at 8:45am. An autopsy is being...
WAND TV
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
wlds.com
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
kchi.com
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
newschannel20.com
Teen tries to rob pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for trying to rob a pizza delivery driver. A Domino's delivery driver says it happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Brown Street in Springfield. The suspect reportedly walked up to the delivery...
foxillinois.com
