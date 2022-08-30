Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The 9 best early Labor Day sales you can shop right now - laptops, TVs, and more
As we head into the long weekend we're already seeing a number of awesome early-bird Labor Day sales to shop from major retailers. We've been busy preparing for the big day here at TechRadar so we thought we'd share our favorite sales so far. Why shop early? Well, put simply...
TechRadar
Best Buy Labor Day sales 2022 - 34 of the biggest deals available right now
As we approach the holiday weekend there are now even more Labor Day sales live. One you won't want to miss is the Best Buy Labor Day sale, where you can now find huge discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances and popular products from major brands such as Apple and Samsung.
TechRadar
Save big on our top mattress for side sleepers in the Helix Labor Day sale
Helix makes what we think is the best mattress for side sleepers, and there's a mega Labor Day deal on that could help you save big when you buy direct from the brand. There's a tiered discount system that means you could save up to $400 on your shopping cart (opens in new tab), depending on how much you spend, and every mattress purchase comes with two free pillows bundled in, too.
Labor Day vs Black Friday mattress sales: Should you wait?
Either way, you'll save big – but patience may pay off if you're looking for the cheapest price. Labor Day weekend is here, but does that mean you should take advantage of the plethora of Labor Day mattress sales that are live? We understand if you're reluctant to splurge on one of the best mattresses right now if you think you can potentially score a better value in late November during Black Friday mattress deals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Get $300 off Purple's pressure-reliving mattresses in the Labor Day sales
Purple is known for its innovative mattresses, which use the brand's famous bouncy, stretchy grid to offer the ultimate pressure relief. This Labor Day, there's a big sale on that'll net you up to $300 off mattresses (opens in new tab), as well as discounts on sleep accessories to go with your bed purchase too.
TechRadar
FlexiSpot E7 frame + Bamboo series standing desk review
FlexiSpot's E7 Standing Desk might just be the perfect option - ideal for home offices, flexible workspaces, and more. The FlexiSpot (opens in new tab) E7 Frame and bamboo top with wireless charging built-in is truly the sweet spot for most work-from-home spaces. The high-quality bamboo surface, powerful electronic legs, and built-in wireless charger all made us truly impressed with what we could do on this desk, and how it ended up performing.
TechRadar
I wish I could buy this cool hair dryer - I've taken a shine to it
This Grundig hair dryer is only available in Europe, but I'm glad I had the chance to see it at IFA 2022. During my time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) one product in particular stood out amongst all the new tech: the Grundig NaturaShine HD 8080 hair dryer.
This retro-inspired coffee maker would be a good thing for students to have around
We've seen the Swan Retro Pump Espresso Coffee Machine at IFA 2022, and we like what we have seen so far. During day three of the IFA 2022 (opens in new tab), we had the opportunity to meet and great with yet more fabulous brands. Swan was one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0