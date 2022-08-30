Concord – Following an extensive recruitment process, the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) Board of Directors (Board) has selected Assistant General Manager Rachel Murphy to become the new General Manager (GM) following the retirement of Steve Welch. Murphy has over 26 years of experience and will become the first woman to lead CCWD in the GM role. The Board is scheduled to approve her contract at their regular meeting on September 7, 2022.

