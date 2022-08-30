Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Support MOW Diablo Region with a Delicious Italian Dinner!Zoë BroussardSan Ramon, CA
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Aug. 17-30: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between August 17-30 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 8/25 – American Ave/Balfour: RESP POINTED A BLK 7 INCH KNIFE AT VICTIMS. Burglary – Auto. 8/19 – Tradition Way: RP...
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Complex Due to Excessive Heat Forecast
On Friday, the City of Brentwood announced due to excessive heat, they are closing the Family Aquatic Complex Sunday, Sept. 4 through Tuesday, Sept. 6. For the health and safety of our staff and patrons, the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex will be closed Sunday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 6 due to the excessive heat forecasted on those days.
eastcountytoday.net
Aug. 21-27: Antioch Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between August 21-27 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto. Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there...
eastcountytoday.net
Aug. 21-27: Pittsburg Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between August 21-27 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. Sept. 2: Suspect Arrested After 12-Year-Old Shot in Road Rage Shooting. This afternoon, Pittsburg Police Detectives were called to investigate the road rage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountytoday.net
Rachel Murphy to Become the New General Manager of Contra Costa Water District
Concord – Following an extensive recruitment process, the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD) Board of Directors (Board) has selected Assistant General Manager Rachel Murphy to become the new General Manager (GM) following the retirement of Steve Welch. Murphy has over 26 years of experience and will become the first woman to lead CCWD in the GM role. The Board is scheduled to approve her contract at their regular meeting on September 7, 2022.
eastcountytoday.net
East Bay Regional Parks Closed Due to High Fire Danger
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for inland East Bay areas and an Excessive Heat Watch for coastal and bayside areas on Thursday, September 1, 2022, through the Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures in the inland East Bay are expected to start with high temperatures in Contra...
eastcountytoday.net
DA Report: No Evidence of Criminal Offense in Death of Angelo Quinto
Martinez, Calif. – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes there is no evidence of criminal offense by Antioch Police officers in the death of 30-year-old Angelo Voithugo Quinto. The District Attorney’s Office released a Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident (LEIFI) report today as part of Contra Costa...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: 12-Year-Old Shot in Road Rage Shooting in Pittsburg
On Friday, September 2nd, at 1:54 pm, Officers responded to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue for the report of a 12-year-old girl who was shot while seated inside a vehicle in the City of Pittsburg. She had a single non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right lower...
RELATED PEOPLE
eastcountytoday.net
$4 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
An operation by the California Department of Cannabis Control Wednesday resulted in the seizure of nearly $4 million worth of cannabis in the City of Antioch. On August 31, DCC’s Law Enforcement Division (LED), with assistance of the Antioch Police Department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Antioch City Code Enforcement, served eight search warrants on unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation’s in the city of Antioch located in residential homes.
eastcountytoday.net
California Zero Bail Reform Bill Fails in State Assembly
On Wednesday, even after scaling back a zero-bail bill, it could not muster the votes needed to pass out of the State Assembly. The bill would have reformed the states cash bail system. Needing 41 votes to pass, SB 262 came up 9 votes short in the State Assembly with...
eastcountytoday.net
Lafayette Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping
On Friday morning at about 8:00 am, Lafayette police officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person who had grabbed a 14-year-old girl near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette. Upon arrival at Stanley Middle School officers learned that an unknown white male approached the girl who was walking...
