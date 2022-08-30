Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Bettie Scarlett Berger
Marni and Josh Berger of Moreland Hills happily announce the birth of their daughter, Bettie Scarlett Berger, on Aug. 9, 2022, who now joins the family with her big brother, Theo. Bettie is named after her maternal great-grandmother, Bettie Neidus, and her paternal great- grandmother, Sandra Flesher. She is the maternal granddaughter of Jan Kirschenbaum of Beachwood and David Kirschenbaum and Jan Alberts of Mayfield Heights. Paternal grandparents are Bonni and Alan Berger of Beachwood. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Bettie and Marty Neidus and the late Addie and Lable Kirschenbaum. Paternal great-grandparents are Irv Berger and Bev Kritzler of Beachwood, the late Marilyn Berger and the late Earle and Sandra Flesher.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hands-on workshop for teen drivers Sept. 10 in Oakwood
University Hospitals will host a hands-on workshop for parents and teenage drivers from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Levin Furniture parking lot at 23100 Broadway Ave. in Oakwood. Tickets are $15 and include a $25 gas gift card, door prizes and giveaways. There will be multiple...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hopwood’s abstract art exhibit at Mandel JCC
Chester Township artist Karen Hopwood’s artwork is on display in the atrium of the Mandel Jewish Community Center through Oct. 3. The exhibit is free and open to the community. Hopwood experiment with colors and textures, combining them with different mediums to see how they interact, according to a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Relationships key to obtaining favorable mortgage rate
For many homeowners, securing a mortgage is a necessary step in purchasing a house. Finding the best price and the best interest rate may be vital to affordability and contentment with their decisions. Mortgage brokers, loan officers or other lending providers can assist in making these proceedings as easy as possible.
Cleveland Jewish News
Grandparents Day to be celebrated Sept. 10
The Orange branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library will celebrate Grandparents Day with Storygami from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Grandparents and grandchildren ages 5 to 11 will learn how to make an origami ball, crane and camera. To register for the event, call 216-831-4282 or visit cuyahogalibrary.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Silverman to discuss Rosh Hashanah traditions Sept. 7
Women in the community are invited to “Mama’s Tzimmes, Bubbe’s Honey Cake: Women’s Rosh Hashanah Traditions,” with guest Gila Silverman at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Wain Pavilion at Park Synagogue East. Silverman is the director of Jewish lifelong learning in the Siegel Lifelong...
Cleveland Jewish News
Schmidt, Morris L.
Morris L. Schmidt of Beachwood died Aug. 31. He was 93. Born in Cleveland, Oct. 4, 1928, to Philip and Celia Schmidt, he graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland in 1947. He earned a BBA of business and attended trade school. A veteran of the Korean War, he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lyndhurst man’s artwork becomes treasured gifts to family
When Marvin Lockman’s friends and family have a birthday or anniversary, they know exactly who to turn to for a painting of their favorite beloved characters. The 89-year-old artist spent most of his working life making graphic art, and now in his retirement he creates compositions of Disney and other cartoon characters to give away to family.
Cleveland Jewish News
New York’s hottest restaurant is Chef Michael Solomonov’s most Israeli establishment yet
(New York Jewish Week) — It’s 95 degrees and a blazingly humid summer evening on the roof of the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where the open kitchen at the trendy new restaurant Laser Wolf has the air feeling even hotter than steamy Wythe Avenue down below. According...
Cleveland Jewish News
Wahoo Club celebrating 60th anniversary
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has two significant distinctions, among others. One is for having the longest active duration without a World Series title. Not since 1948 has a World Series trophy been hoisted here. The other is for having the longest-lasting sports booster club in the United States.
