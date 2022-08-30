Marni and Josh Berger of Moreland Hills happily announce the birth of their daughter, Bettie Scarlett Berger, on Aug. 9, 2022, who now joins the family with her big brother, Theo. Bettie is named after her maternal great-grandmother, Bettie Neidus, and her paternal great- grandmother, Sandra Flesher. She is the maternal granddaughter of Jan Kirschenbaum of Beachwood and David Kirschenbaum and Jan Alberts of Mayfield Heights. Paternal grandparents are Bonni and Alan Berger of Beachwood. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Bettie and Marty Neidus and the late Addie and Lable Kirschenbaum. Paternal great-grandparents are Irv Berger and Bev Kritzler of Beachwood, the late Marilyn Berger and the late Earle and Sandra Flesher.

MORELAND HILLS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO