Alright, last season is behind us. We enter a new dawn. How are we feeling about this 2022 Wisconsin Badger team?. Tyler: I feel cautiously optimistic about this Badger team. I think we all think back to the low points of last year's group, which is fair, but that team had some good moments too. I think they cleaned things up and got better I think, so I expect this team to still be a contender and winner of the Big Ten West.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO