ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

QUICK RECAP: No. 18 Wisconsin blanks Illinois State, 38-0

MADISON — The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0, 0-0 conference) opened the 2022 season, 38-0 over the Illinois State Red Birds (0-1, 0-0 conference). Wisconsin’s first two scores of the game set school records, first with John Torchio returning an interception, 100 yards for a score, ending a 15-play, 71-yard, Illinois State drive.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Three things we learned from week one

Beating Illinois State isn’t much of a surprise for Wisconsin, but shutting them out entirely? It’s not a surprise either but it is a positive sign to kick things off and a good omen of what can potentially come from this season for the Badgers. So what did we learn from this week one blowout? Well, that’s precisely what we aim to review in this article.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Game Thread: Illinois State at No. 18 Wisconsin

The time has come, the time is here, grab your brats and grab your.... beverage of choice. Yes, folks after a LONGGGGG, grueling, boring summer football is finally back, and more importantly, the Badgers are back as they kick off the season under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium. If you’re looking for a spot to chat about the game, here is your spot.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

IT’S GAMEDAY IN MADISON: WEEK 1 CONTENT RECAP

ON WISCONSIN, ON WISCONSIN, PLUNGE RIGHT THROUGH THAT LINE!. It’s Gameday in Madison folks as the Wisconsin Badgers get ready to open their season in Camp Randall Stadium against the Illinois State Redbirds. This week, we’ve had a ton of coverage here at B5Q getting you ready for tonight’s contest. If you missed it, we’ve got it all right here.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Roundtable: Wisconsin Football Season Preview

Alright, last season is behind us. We enter a new dawn. How are we feeling about this 2022 Wisconsin Badger team?. Tyler: I feel cautiously optimistic about this Badger team. I think we all think back to the low points of last year's group, which is fair, but that team had some good moments too. I think they cleaned things up and got better I think, so I expect this team to still be a contender and winner of the Big Ten West.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Matchup to Watch against Illinois State

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off the 2022 collegiate season by facing the Illinois State Redbirds at Camp Randall Stadium, who went 4-7 just a season ago. With many intriguing storylines heading into the season opener, let’s examine the top matchup to watch for Saturday’s evening game. Illinois State's...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy