Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Ballet announces Studio A performances
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet's Studio A Series performances will take place Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. Guests can enjoy bar and appetizers while experiencing up-close performances in the studio. History and particulars of the performance, which will preview upcoming dances, will be discussed. Performances...
wfft.com
Grabill completes downtown revitalization project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - When local leaders broke ground on this Downtown Grabill revitalization project back in February, they said starting the project was one thing, but the time to celebrate would be once it’s finished. On this sunny Thursday afternoon, the time to celebrate is here. "I...
wfft.com
Four chess tables added to Freimann Square
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Four chess tables with seating have been installed on the Main Street side of Freimann Square Fountain by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. Players can bring their chess pieces to enjoy games in a fun outdoor setting. Director of Fort Wayne Parks, Steve McDaniel, said,...
wfft.com
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival bringing thousands back to Auburn for weekend
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Thousands of tourists are rolling into Auburn this week for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. This city of less than 15,000 people is bringing in about 10,000 more in tourists, and it’s all thanks to the cars. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival is sending the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfft.com
Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
wfft.com
Seats available for Mental Wellness Works workshop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Seats and tables are available for the Mental Wellness Works workshop, hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI). The workshop will take place on October 4 from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. There will be a presentation, Addressing Mental Health Issues to Create Psychologically Safe Workspaces, by Dr. Sherene McHenry.
wfft.com
Napoleonic Days 1804-1815 comes to the Old Fort
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Old Fort transformed into the Napoleonic Age this weekend for a lesson in French history. “The term guerrilla warfare actually comes from the Peninsular War, which is what we’re re-enacting today. The guerrillas, which means little war, they were Spanish citizens, Spanish peasants, Spanish aristocrats too, who supported the Spanish king and wanted to fight against the French Conquerors,” Cooper Reed with Brigade Napoleon said.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Fire Department celebrates graduation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department celebrated its 94th class of graduates at the Fort Wayne Public Safety Academy. After 20 weeks in the academy, graduates heard their name called and walked across the stage to mark the transition from recruit to firefighter. Spokesperson of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 835 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 115,729 cases and 1,183 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
The Amazing Fall Fun returns for the season with Jurassic corn maze and more
WATERLOO, Ind. (WFFT) — Fall activities are kicking off in northeast Indiana. The Amazing Fall Fun is back for the season with a pumpkin patch, sunflower experience, and Jurassic Park-themed corn maze. Food trucks, duck races, barnyard bowling and so much more are also available to give you the...
wfft.com
Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
wfft.com
Girls High School Soccer: Homestead and Warsaw finish in scoreless draw
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a long 80 minutes of play, the match between Homestead and Warsaw ended in a scoreless draw. Homestead moves to 3-2-1, and Warsaw moves to 4-2-2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
Trine rolls Anderson in season opener
Trine University started the 2022 football season with a dominating and record-breaking defensive performance which saw the team start and finish the night with no points allowed. The offense added an explosive second quarter to lead the Thunder to a 38-0 victory.
wfft.com
The Locker Room: High School Football Week 3
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The FOX 55 Sports team brought you action from 15 local high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
wfft.com
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Leo vs. Norwell
An NE8 showdown between Leo and Norwell to kick off conference play is the Game of the Week for Week 3 of the high school football season. The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Leo vs. Norwell. An NE8 showdown between Leo and Norwell to kick off conference play...
Comments / 0