Allen County, IN

wfft.com

Fort Wayne Ballet announces Studio A performances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Ballet's Studio A Series performances will take place Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. Guests can enjoy bar and appetizers while experiencing up-close performances in the studio. History and particulars of the performance, which will preview upcoming dances, will be discussed. Performances...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Grabill completes downtown revitalization project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - When local leaders broke ground on this Downtown Grabill revitalization project back in February, they said starting the project was one thing, but the time to celebrate would be once it’s finished. On this sunny Thursday afternoon, the time to celebrate is here. "I...
GRABILL, IN
wfft.com

Four chess tables added to Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Four chess tables with seating have been installed on the Main Street side of Freimann Square Fountain by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. Players can bring their chess pieces to enjoy games in a fun outdoor setting. Director of Fort Wayne Parks, Steve McDaniel, said,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
County
Allen County, IN
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne shelters 25 more rescued beagles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Humane Fort Wayne rescued 25 more beagles this week from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. All 25 beagles are female, and most of them birthed litters before turning one year old. The dogs didn’t even have names. A tattoo inside each of their ears was the only way to tell them apart.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Seats available for Mental Wellness Works workshop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Seats and tables are available for the Mental Wellness Works workshop, hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI). The workshop will take place on October 4 from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. There will be a presentation, Addressing Mental Health Issues to Create Psychologically Safe Workspaces, by Dr. Sherene McHenry.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Napoleonic Days 1804-1815 comes to the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Old Fort transformed into the Napoleonic Age this weekend for a lesson in French history. “The term guerrilla warfare actually comes from the Peninsular War, which is what we’re re-enacting today. The guerrillas, which means little war, they were Spanish citizens, Spanish peasants, Spanish aristocrats too, who supported the Spanish king and wanted to fight against the French Conquerors,” Cooper Reed with Brigade Napoleon said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Fire Department celebrates graduation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department celebrated its 94th class of graduates at the Fort Wayne Public Safety Academy. After 20 weeks in the academy, graduates heard their name called and walked across the stage to mark the transition from recruit to firefighter. Spokesperson of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Semi overturns on I-469 exit ramp to I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The I-469 exit ramp to I-69 is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned this morning. The crash happened before 9 a.m. near the GM plant. Multiple tow trucks are on the scene. No information about injuries have been released.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Trine rolls Anderson in season opener

Trine University started the 2022 football season with a dominating and record-breaking defensive performance which saw the team start and finish the night with no points allowed. The offense added an explosive second quarter to lead the Thunder to a 38-0 victory.
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Leo vs. Norwell

An NE8 showdown between Leo and Norwell to kick off conference play is the Game of the Week for Week 3 of the high school football season. The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Leo vs. Norwell. An NE8 showdown between Leo and Norwell to kick off conference play...
OSSIAN, IN

