eastcountytoday.net
California Zero Bail Reform Bill Fails in State Assembly
On Wednesday, even after scaling back a zero-bail bill, it could not muster the votes needed to pass out of the State Assembly. The bill would have reformed the states cash bail system. Needing 41 votes to pass, SB 262 came up 9 votes short in the State Assembly with...
eastcountytoday.net
Flex Alert Extended for Third Consecutive Day
FOLSOM, Calif. – For the third straight day, high heat and heightened demand for electricity has resulted in the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issuing a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation. The most recent Flex Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 2., from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Makes 607 DUI Arrests 36-Hours into Labor Day Enforcement
The California Highway Patrol reported Sunday that 36-hours into the Labor Day Maximum Enforcement period that they have made 607 DUI arrests. CHP reminds the public that DUI is not just alcohol and to designate a sober driver before you get behind the wheel. The Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period...
