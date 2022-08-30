Remembering The People’s Princess

Related
International Business Times
Queen Elizabeth Snubbing Princess Diana's 25th Death Anniversary 'A Little Surprising': Royal Expert
Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family are reportedly not planning anything to formally commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana on Aug. 31. The family now wants to "draw a line under it" after celebrating the 10th and 20th death anniversaries of the late Princess of Wales, according to royal editor Rob Jobson.
Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?
The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
25 years after Princess Diana's death, a friend says if she were still alive, there'd be "no split between Harry and William"
London — Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris. People gathered outside her former home in London, Kensington Palace, as they do every year on August 31, to pay their respects and honor the memory of the "People's Princess." Diana...
AOL Corp
Meghan Markle says she was never ‘treated like a Black woman’ before dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey are getting candid about their experiences growing up biracial in America. On the second episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, released on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, chatted with the 53-year-old superstar about how growing up in predominantly white neighborhoods impacted their self-esteem and overall lives.
'No Cake, Balloons Or Brunch': CNN's Brian Stelter Left In Shock After Don Lemon & Co-Workers Didn't Throw Him A 'Goodbye' Party
Former CNN host, Brian Stelter, expected his team to throw him a "goodbye" party after Sunday's final show. However, that didn't happen, Radar has discovered. "Brian literally thought Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, and the executives would get up early on a Sunday, come into the office to say 'goodbye' to him," sources told RadarOnline.com. "There was no cake, balloons, or brunch to send him off. There wasn't even a card. It was like nothing happened at all. Brian packed up his stuff and left alone," they added. Insiders said that Stelter's face has already been removed from the...
People Are So Mad At Meghan Markle For These Alleged 'Yacht Pictures With Prince Andrew'
Megan Markle is getting hate from the internet for some pictures that claim she was spending time at a yacht with Prince Andrew. According to an article published by The News, “Prince Andrew ‘accompanied’ Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to Phuket, Thailand in 2001.” The outlet adds that “according to Maxwell biographer, Meghan Markle was brought along to the famous yacht party in Phuket by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”
I Was Married to My Husband For 37 Years. Then I Fell in Love With My Best Friend.
"Can you fall in love in an instant? Maybe, but I think this feeling had been building for a long time without me realizing it. Can you change in an instant? Absolutely and hell yes."
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
U.K.・
‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut
A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
purewow.com
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
womansday.com
Kate Middleton Has a Very Flirty, Borderline Inappropriate Nickname for Prince William
Just like any ordinary family, the British royals like to give one another nicknames, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are no exception. Now what I'm inclined to do here is ask you, dear reader, to take a stab at guessing Kate's nickname for Will. ...There's no way you guessed...
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Is Waging 12-Week War With Royal Family With New Podcast
A royal expert shared his thoughts on why Meghan Markle is waging a 12-week war with her new Archetypes podcast, potentially more damaging than her Oprah interview.
This is the Queen’s favourite sandwich – and she’s been a fan for 91 years, according to her former royal chef
A FORMER royal chef has revealed the Queen's favourite sandwich - and she's been having it for more than nine decades. Her Majesty the Queen's love for afternoon tea has long been talked about by numerous former staff members of the Royal family, many of whom have also confirmed what the monarch likes to eat.
New Reports Reveal Prince Charles' Questionable Behavior Right After Harry's Birth
These days, Prince Charles frequently makes headlines for his actions as a doting grandfather. During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, royals fans couldn't get enough of the sweet footage of the Prince of Wales holding and rocking his grandson, Prince Louis, on his lap. "How utterly charming that was," a source told People back in June. "When you consider that he has been said to be a remote parent, to see him do that was charming."
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
U.K.・
Does Meghan Markle not see the irony in moaning about having stifled ambitions on £18m podcast?
WE have all had jobs we were not very good at. After a few days, or even hours, in the new role, it becomes clear that you’re either completely out of your depth or you loathe it so much that the memory of a fortnightly phone call from heavy-sigh-Sue at the Job Centre suddenly feels like a warm blanket.
