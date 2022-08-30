ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, Missouri, police reunite 'Pearl the Pig' with owners

By Jack Anstine
 5 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police solved the caper of a missing pig found near Shoal Creek Parkway and North Harrison Street on Tuesday morning.

The department kept a sense of humor while working to reunite the pig with her owner.

"We realize the jokes we are opening ourselves up to with this; but it’s worth it if we find her owner," KCPD said via the department's official Twitter account.

Officers found the 50- to 60-pound pig, which apparently had a healthy appetite, in the street this morning and sought the public's help to locate an owner via social media around 8:30 a.m.

KCPD provided an update shortly after 11 a.m. that the pig, whose name is "Pearl," had wandered "many blocks" but is "once again in hog heaven with her family."

