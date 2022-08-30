Read full article on original website
Utah Civic Learning Collaborative releases report on teaching civics in school
The Utah Civic Learning Collaborative released a report titled, “Civics Education Poised for Innovation.”. The report details findings from a statewide listening tour of focus groups and surveys seeking input from teachers and school administrators on how the Utah State Board of Education and the Utah Civic Learning Collaborative can support civics education throughout the state.
UTA provides temporary free services in an effort to improve air quality
As part of an effort to improve Utah’s air quality, the Utah Transit Authority is letting passengers ride for free on Thursday and Friday. As part of the “Free Fare for Clean Air” initiative, service fares provided on September 1 and 2 will be made free and will apply to all UTA bus and rail services.
New COVID-19 boosters approved by CDC
New COVID-19 boosters targeting dominant omicron subvariants have been approved by the CDC. The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines were first authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The boosters are designed to target two omicron variants as well as the original strain of the virus. Gabriel Moreno, spokesperson for the Salt...
Governor Cox names director of new Office of Families
Governor Spencer Cox has named Aimee Winder Newton as director of the new Office of Families, effective September 1. Winder Newton currently serves on the Salt Lake County Council where she chairs the Salt Lake County Intergenerational Poverty Task Force. She will remain in her county council elected office during her employment with the Office of Families.
UDOT releases final Environmental Impact Statement on Little Cottonwood Canyon
Following several delays due to a high volume of public comments, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) released its final Environmental Impact Statement (or EIS) regarding transportation alternatives in Little Cottonwood Canyon. After considering 14,000 public comments since spring 2018, UDOT plans to move forward with the Gondola Alternative B plan.
