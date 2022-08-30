Read full article on original website
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
Some students prefer new ‘Rattler Pack’
Florida A&M University’s Bookstore is now offering discounted course materials such as textbooks and access codes. The “Rattler Pack” is a new option available to all FAMU students enrolled in courses for the fall 2022 semester. This package allows for a more efficient and cost-effective way to receive course materials.
Yes, the pandemic continues
It’s a new school year with an old pandemic, and everything is reverting to normal except for the pandemic. With everything opening back up to standard, students are returning to campus with optional masks and six feet of distance not being enforced. FAMU offered hybrid classes last year, where...
The crisis continues for FAMU housing
Students at Florida A&M University are taking hit after hit at the hands of the housing department. A flood spanning four floors in the Polkinghorne Village West residence hall, forced 128 students to be evacuated. This incident arose just two days after it was announced Palmetto Phase III residents must relocate to local hotels due to pest infestation in the dorm rooms.
Scholarship honors a Rattler killed in Iraq
On Jan. 17, 2004, Sgt. Edmond L. Randle, Jr. was killed in an explosion on a road near Taji, north of Baghdad, in Iraq. Sgt. Randle, an alum of Florida A&M University, was born on Jan. 24, 1977, in Miami. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, the Soulever Foundation Inc. hosted...
SJGC alumna realizing her dream
It is not always about how the journey starts, but how the journey is made. Breanna Rittman made sure to make the best out of her journey in journalism. It wasn’t always easy, but she made sure to make the most out of each experience. Rittman, a Gadsden County...
Yale topples FAMU volleyball
After a long first five games on the road, the FAMU volleyball team was excited to finally be back in Tallahassee Friday for their home opener against Yale from the Ivy League. Four sets were played in this high-intensity best-of-five match, with Yale prevailing 3-1. FAMU fell to 0-6. The...
Polkinghorne Village West residents forced to relocate to local hotels
Florida A&M University (FAMU) students residing in Polkinghorne Village West, have been transitioned to off campus hotels due to a fire in a dorm room and flooding on four floors. The flooding that started from the fourth floor and trickled down to lower levels was caused by a student leaving...
The convenience of a side hustle
Students are back in town and finding additional sources of income that are legitimate may be challenging while being a full-time student. There are side hustles in Tallahassee, Florida, that are compatible with individual schedules, such as UberEats, Doordash, donating plasma, etc. These side hustles allow students to focus on academic responsibilities and their social lives. The extra funds could also help to cover rent, gas and extracurricular activities.
Staffing an ongoing issue for local restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants are in a hiring surge to fill staffing in multiple positions. These unfilled positions include servers, greeters, cooks and, for some establishments, managers. Local restaurants and franchises including Brooklyn Pizza, Hobbit American Grill, Island Seafood, Buffalo Wild Wings and Crafty Crab are “urgently hiring” for multiple positions, according...
