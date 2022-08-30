Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot on porch Sunday in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Roanoke Police say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name with authorities.
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
WSET
Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
Greensboro Police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office used tech to track people
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad law enforcement agencies have been using a little-known technology that allows law enforcement to track your cellphone, according to an Associated Press report. Documents and emails obtained by AP found the surveillance technology allows them to find suspects without warrants. At least one former...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: North Carolina man dies after being struck while crossing road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality Saturday night in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
pmg-va.com
Galax police report recent arrests
The Galax Police Department recently apprehended a fugitive and investigated a domestic situation and a shoplifting incident that both resulted in drug arrests. On August 22, Officer Tyler Garcia responded to the 100 block of Sutherland Road for a report of a wanted subject, identified as Mitchell Trollinger, 24, of Christiansburg.
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:45 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A vehicle crash is causing a back-up in traffic in Pulaski County, VDOT said. The incident happened at the 90.7 milemarker on I-81, and the southbound left shoulder, left lane, and right shoulder were closed.
WSLS
Tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:00 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Wythe County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the tractor trailer overturned, and that the north right shoulder was closed at mile marker 78.3.
WSLS
Crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. A crash is causing delays on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near mile marker 118. As of 1:09 p.m., the northbound left lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. Stick with 10 News as this...
One dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County
LAKE BOTTOM, WV (WVNS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Mercer County. Cpl. J.A. Conner with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, said they responded to a call on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Lake Bottom area of Mercer County. The call was in reference to someone in the […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
The Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy wins state award
Franklin County officials recently announced that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin County has received a coveted VACo...
WDBJ7.com
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police. He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area. As this call...
