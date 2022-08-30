Read full article on original website
Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime
Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
High-Income Consumers More Likely to Be Grocery Super Shoppers
Lower-income consumers may be more likely to shop for groceries each month than their higher-income counterparts, but high-income consumers are the most likely to make grocery purchases every few days. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a July survey of a...
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: The Battle Over Payments, Pricing, Perks
Finding customers, tantalizing them with targeted ads and merchandise, and then presenting products in a compelling way are all retail art forms in and of themselves. Even so, they can also be quickly rendered useless if the final step — the payment — does not go smoothly at that most important moment of the decision-making process.
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Block Will Let Users Make Cash App Payments Outside Its Network
Block, which was formerly called Square, has begun letting users of its Cash App make payments on eCommerce sites that aren’t part of the Square network. This replaces a system in which users could only make payments via Cash App Pay on Square terminals or online Square merchant partners, Tech Crunch reported Friday (Sept. 2).
Are Lululemon, Nike, Peloton Connecting With Active, Affluent Seniors?
Life may end at age 54 in terms of Madison Avenue advertising executives, but in real life, spending and consumption and wealth carries on, in size, for many years afterwards. While older consumers are often overlooked for more active and trendy spenders, such as millennials and Gen Zs, research shows that millions of seniors have the net worth, disposable income, and free time and energy that should make merchants and brands perk up.
How PSD3 Can Turn Security Into Frictionless Experience for eCommerce Customers
Back in June, the European Banking Authority (EBA) published its response to the European Commission’s call for advice on its review of the revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2). That review is set to lead to a re-revised payments services directive in the coming years that the industry is referring to as PSD3.
Gap, American Eagle Begin Offering Logistics Services
In an era where supply chain logjams have underlined the value of delivery speed, clothing retailers Gap and American Eagle are banking on their expertise in logistics to drive revenue. The companies want other businesses — their competitors included — to take advantage of their distribution networks and warehouses, The...
Restaurants Drive Loyalty Program Engagement by Putting Customers in Control
As restaurant brands look to boost consumers’ engagement, some are finding that the way to keep customers coming back is by putting them in charge of their own loyalty rewards. Fast-casual brand Rubio’s Restaurants, for one, which has more than 150 restaurants across California, Nevada and Arizona, announced last...
Instacart Acquires Pricing and Promotions Platform Eversight
Grocery delivery platform Instacart has acquired Eversight, a pricing and promotions platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the acquisition will help brands and retailers gain more value, while also letting customers enjoy greater savings. “When it comes to grocery...
Negotiations Said to Move Forward in $8B Bid by CVS for Signify Health
Once Signify Health indicated it was open to a sale early last month, several big brands — CVS, Amazon, UnitedHealth Group — have shown interest, but CVS seems to have taken the lead and could be moving forward with discussions. CVS is reportedly in advanced talks to secure...
ACI Worldwide Completes $100M Sale of Online Banking Unit
Real-time payment software company ACI Worldwide has officially sold its corporate online banking solutions to venture capital firm One Equity Partners for $100 million, a press release said. This sale will encompass customer contracts, technology assets and intellectual property, and the employees working in those divisions will now be working...
Following Other Online Providers, Affirm Boosts APY on Savings Accounts
Affirm has announced that its savings accounts now offer an annual percent yield (APY) of 1.5%, noting that’s 11.5 times the national average. That APY became effective as of Wednesday (Aug. 31) and may change at any time, the company said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) blog post. “When...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
Restaurants See Hot-and-Cold Relationships with Gen Z
Restaurants looking for steady, reliable customers may want to turn their focus away from younger consumers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which drew from a survey of a census-balanced panel of nearly 3,000 U.S. consumers, finds that Gen Z’s restaurant habits vary dramatically from month to month. For instance, 69% of Gen Z had made a restaurant purchase in the previous 30 days in November 2021, while only 54% said the same the following month. Fifty-nine percent did so in June 2022, compared to just 50% in July.
Microsoft-Activision Deal Could Hurt Competition, CMA Says
The United Kingdom’s antitrust watchdog said Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard could hinder competition and warrants further investigation. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in statement Thursday (Sept. 1), the deal — the largest ever for both gaming and Microsoft — could...
FinTech Kevin Teams With Monet+ on in-Store A2A Payments
U.K.-based FinTech kevin has partnered Monet+ to deliver account-to-account (A2A) payments via the Monet+ Switchio platform, the firm announced on its website Friday (Sept. 2). Switchio by Monet+ works with multiple acquirers to manage millions of transactions each day. By integrating the FinTech’s infrastructure into the Switchio platform, Monet+ becomes...
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
Chinese eCommerce Firm Pinduoduo Launches US Offshoot
Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
