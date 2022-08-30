Read full article on original website
Six players Celtics could pursue to replace Gallinari after ACL injury
The outlook on Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari's knee injury worsened Friday when the team announced he has a torn ACL. The original diagnosis was a torn left meniscus. This update is obviously far worse and likely will sideline Gallinari for most, if not all of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
USA upset by Mexico in first game of FIBA AmeriCup tournament
RECIFE, Brazil (AP) — Paul Stoll had 15 points and nine assists, and Mexico defeated the U.S. 73-67 on Friday in the opening game of Group C play for both teams at the FIBA AmeriCup. Fabian James added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico. Jeremy Pargo led the...
Parker helps Sky beat Sun 76-72, take 2-1 series lead
With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year. Parker had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Kahleah Copper added 15...
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
Winners and losers in Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers
In a verboten journalistic move, I am going to plunge a knife into the heart of this story in the first paragraph: We will not know who are the real winners and losers of this trade for years. Maybe seven years. There are just too many variables. We don’t know what those picks Cleveland sends to Utah will look like when they convey. We don’t know if Donovan Mitchell will be happy long-term in Cleveland and stay. There are many, many questions.
Serena Williams loses to Ajla Tomljanović in US Open
After yet another night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Serena Williams’ bid for a 24th Grand Slam title in singles has officially come to a close. The tennis legend lost to No. 46 Ajla Tomljanović 5-7, 7-6 (4),1-6 on Friday night in a game that surpassed the three-hour mark.
Erriyon Knighton bounces back, American records fall: Brussels Diamond League recap, results, highlights
After a sixth-place finish in Lausanne last week, 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton bounced back with a win in the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League, the final meet of the season before the two-day final in Zurich. Knighton ran 20.07, edging out second-place Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic and Canada’s Aaron Brown, for the first Diamond League win of his career. The meet was the final opportunity for athletes to earn points and qualify for the Diamond League final. Knighton’s win secured him a spot – the full Diamond League standings are here.
2022 U.S. Open men’s singles results, bracket
At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal headline the men’s singles draw as the top two seeds. Rising star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also poses a strong threat to winning the Grand Slam title. Missing from the drawing is twenty-one time grand slam...
