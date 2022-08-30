SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The family of Florence Gomez placed a memorial plaque this summer on the sidewalk going up to Springfield Hospital in recognition of Mrs. Gomez’s support for the “Pathway to Health.” During Springfield Hospital’s 2012-2013 Annual Campaign, funds were raised to construct a pedestrian walkway from the intersection of Park Street and Ridgewood Road up to the main entrance of Springfield Hospital. Mrs. Gomez, who passed away at the age of 91 in July of 2021, had been an advocate for this project for several years, and at the time of the unveiling of the new sidewalk in 2013, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.

