James Thurber, 1950-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – James Arthur Thurber, 72, of Springfield, Vt., passed away on Aug. 28, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield on April 26, 1950 the son of John Sr. and Pauline (Tarbell) Thurber. He was married to Karen (Frizzell) Hammond from 1971 until 1980, and together they raised two sons.
Shirley June Sabey, 1937-2022
LUDLOW, Vt. – Shirley June Sabey, 85, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Aug. 19, 2022 with her loving family by her side. June was born on June 29, 1937 in Asheville, N.C. She was a daughter of the late Richard and Kathleen (Terrell) Bryson. Elegant. Feisty. Warm. People...
Senior Solutions thanks SRCC
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Many thanks to our community partner, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, who held the August Mixer at the Springfield office of Senior Solutions at 38 Pleasant St., Springfield, VT 05156. It gave our office a chance to showcase the range of services and resources that we provide at no cost to aging Vermonters in southeastern Vermont. Connecting with our community and sharing the s’mores bar together was a part of the fun.
Florence Gomez remembered at Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The family of Florence Gomez placed a memorial plaque this summer on the sidewalk going up to Springfield Hospital in recognition of Mrs. Gomez’s support for the “Pathway to Health.” During Springfield Hospital’s 2012-2013 Annual Campaign, funds were raised to construct a pedestrian walkway from the intersection of Park Street and Ridgewood Road up to the main entrance of Springfield Hospital. Mrs. Gomez, who passed away at the age of 91 in July of 2021, had been an advocate for this project for several years, and at the time of the unveiling of the new sidewalk in 2013, she was invited to cut the ribbon at the ceremony.
Charlestown Old Home Days, 2022
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The weekend of Aug. 19, 20, and 21 could not have been better for the community of Charlestown. For the first time since 2015, including a two-year delay because of Covid and business losses due to the closure of Route 12, Old Home Days finally returned to this picturesque town along the Connecticut River. It was a boost that was sorely needed and the weather was perfect. There were events galore beginning Friday evening at Morningside Flight Park with fishing, yard yahtzee, a s’mores fire pit, concert by Rebecca Mae and Jamey, and culminating with fabulous fireworks.
Good News Garage donates car to Ludlow mother
LUDLOW, Vt. – Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent struggle. Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Ludlow mother, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her family to move forward in life.
LRC hosts Steven Price for lunch
LUDLOW, Vt. – At a recent meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Steven D. Price, noted author of many equestrian books, spoke to the members about his varied career in writing about horses. He indicated that, as a youth attending a summer camp, he was “somewhat accidentally” introduced...
BRAT heads out to clean the rivers
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Spend your morning, Saturday, Sept. 10, helping the Black River Action Team (BRAT) keep the local waterways free of garbage. Stop by the BRAT’s registration table at Riverside Middle School, located at 13 Fairground Road in Springfield, Vt. at or close to 8 a.m. to sign in, pick up supplies, and select a location to tackle. Head out with a buddy to collect trash, return with your “loot” by 11 a.m. to help tally and sort, and then clean up in time for a donated and well-deserved lunch. There will be hot dogs courtesy of the Calvary Baptist Church, and pizza provided by Domino’s Pizza. Don’t forget your collectible complimentary t-shirt.
Cavendish Energy Committee talks compost
CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District in conjunction with the Cavendish Energy Committee and the Town of Cavendish will host a workshop specifically about composting on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Cavendish Town Offices, 37 High St., Cavendish, Vt. Masks will be required for all. State regulations on safety will be adhered to.
