Limington, ME

Queen Medusa
5d ago

"In September of 2021, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court overturned the murder conviction, agreeing with Akers' claims that police violated his constitutional rights while gathering evidence and that the trial judge should not have allowed the evidence to be used." so they had evidence that he's a murder, but because his rights were violated during the gathering of the evidence the murder is set free. it won't be long before he does it again, he has a taste for blood now.

Bobby Covert
5d ago

Well we’ll we’ll, It’s finally happened. Maine has finally turned into New York!!!!!! Prosecutors and judges turning murderers free!!!!!! Vote red in November.

Brandi Hastings
5d ago

WOW! that's sad for the victims in this case I can't imagine what the family is going thru to know that this man killed there loved one and he now gets to walk free .. it's sad that they (who ever was in charge of the investigation)messed up to the point a murderer where all the evidence was enough proof to find him guilty.. anyways its just a sad day for the victims that they won't get no justice for there loved one 💔

