Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in the USA
Samsung is launching their new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in the USA, the handset was also launched in the UK recently. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available to buy in the US the handset retails for $299.99 and it comes in one color, black. Dive deep into...
Samsung Discover Event starts 12th September
Samsung has announced that their Samsung Discover event will take place between the 12th and 18th of September. Samsung will be offering a range of deals on their products during the event, if you are looking for a new Samsung device, the event may be the time to get one.
Samsung showcases latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022
Samsung has been showcasing its latest energy saving devices at IFA 2022, including its latest sustainable products, energy-efficient products, and more. The event also included Samsung’s new SmartThings Home devices and features and a range of other products from its Net Zero Home. Samsung Newsroom takes you to the...
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
We recently saw the new Samsung Odyssey Ark and now Samsung is launching a new gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 comes with a 43-inch display that has a QHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and it comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SENSE75 a new mechanical keyboard designed by Drop
Drop the online store offering a wide variety of premium hardware has this week announced it has designed and manufactured its very first in-house mechanical keyboard since 2020. The new Drop SENSE75 offers a 75% keyboard layout and is available in both a prebuilt version in Nightfall (black) for $349 and Polar (e-white) for $399 or as a barebones version with the keyboard frame only, with no switches or keycaps included and is available in Nightfall (black) for $249 and Polar (e-white) for $299.
Porsche Design AOC PD27S 27 inch gaming monitor
Porsche Design and AOC have joined forces to create the award-winning PD27S gaming monitor which is now available to purchase directly online from the Porsche Design website and specialist retailers priced at £430. The new monitor provides users with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels thanks to its 27-inch display which features a high pixel density of 109 ppi.
Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display
Lenovo has this week unveiled new hardware taking the wraps off its new Glasses T1 wearable display which can be used for streaming home entertainment, gaming or simply to protect your privacy when viewing documents in public. The lightweight wearable display is compatible with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers “superb image quality” as well as featuring high-efficiency optics for extended battery life. The Lenovo Glasses T1 (known as Lenovo Yoga Glasses in China) will go on sale in China in late 2022 and be available in other select markets in 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro rugged tablet unveiled
Samsung is launching a new rugged Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro and the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor, Samsung has not specified which processor, and it comes with 4GB...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung to create the ultimate sustainable home
Samsung has revealed its plans to create the ultimate sustainable home at IFA 2022, the company revealed details about its latest home devices and more. Samsung has revealed more details about its latest energy-saving devices and its latest smart technology for home devices. Samsung Electronics revealed today at IFA 2022...
Mini Multitone Edition unveiled
Mini is launching a new special edition, the Mini Multitone Edition and it brings some new colors and designs. The Mini Multitone will be available for the MINI 3 door, the MINI 5 door and the MINI Clubman and you can see more details on this below. The unusual design...
Samsung to provide private 5G networks to Korea’s private and public sectors
Samsung has announced that it will be providing private 5G networks to both public and private sectors in Korea. These new private 5G networks will be available for non-telecom companies and will operate using 4.7GHz and 28GHz, these are bands that are designed for private networks only. “Private 5G networks...
Deals: Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds, Save 61%
We have a great deal on the Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Flawless Sound Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds are available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $29.99, which is a saving of 61% off the normal price. Open your door to...
Samsung mocks Apple’s iPhone 14 in latest advert (Video)
Apple’s new iPhone 14 is coming next week, Apple is holding a press event for the handset next Wednesday the 7th of September, and Samsung is now mocking the device in its latest advert. Have a look at the video below from Samsung where they mention that the highest...
Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker
Combining old and new technologies the Vindop Nixie tube clock and speaker offers an aesthetically designed system available in wood or metal finishes depending on your preference. The portable Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a rechargeable battery capable of providing up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge.
Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone gets official
We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A04s smartphone for some time and now the handset is official. The Samsung Galaxy A04s has been listed on Samsung’s website in Finland and the device comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity V display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution.
Samsung TV Plus gets rebranded
Samsung has announced that it is giving its Samsung TV Plus a new look and logo, this is the company’s free ad-supported video-on-demand service. It is also bringing a range of new content to the platform as well. The Samsung TV comes with a new logo which can be...
Polestar revenue up 95% to $1 billion
Electric car maker Polestar has announced that its revenue for the first half of 2022 has increased 95% to $1 billion US dollars. The company had a total of $1,041.3 million in the first six months of 2022 and it delivered 21,185 cars in the first six months of 2022.
Xperi launches TiVo OS
Xperia has announced that it is launching TiVo OS for smart TV manufacturers and the first partnership is with Vestel. The first Vestel TVs with TiVo OS will start shipping in Europe in 2023, the company is also expected to partner with more manufacturers. Unlike existing platforms, which are largely...
Skoda Vision 7S concept gets official
Skoda has been teasing its latest concept car for a while, the Skoda Vision 7S concept, and now the car has been unveiled. The Skoda Vision 7S concept gives us a look at what Skoda has planned for its future vehicles, the concept car is an electric vehicle with a range of 600 kilometers, the car comes with an 89 kWh battery.
SES MAX adjustable torque electric screwdriver pen
If you use a screwdriver on a daily basis would like to invest in a next-generation smart electric screwdriver pen with 5 gear adjustable torque, 4.0kgf.cm, 70 bits, smart motion control, Bluetooth companion application, magnetic wireless charger and a handy OLED display providing details on settings and battery life. You may be interested in the SES MAX a smart electric screwdriver pen featuring a 500mAh rechargeable battery and one key operation.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0