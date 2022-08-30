ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two charged in fatal shooting at Liberty Park and Ride

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

Liberty, Pa. — Two individuals from the southcentral part of Pennsylvania were taken into custody Monday in relation to a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Tioga County.

Trooper Lauren Lesher of state police at Montoursville said criminal homicide and related charges were filed against Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem. Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, was charged with conspiracy to attempt criminal homicide and related charges. No further details were released as to where the pair was found.

Acevedo and Alvarez-Matias are accused of being involved in the shooting of 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y. at the Liberty Park & Ride on Aug. 26. The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. after the three apparently had an argument near the Park & Ride and the former Landing Strip Restaurant at the intersection of PA 414 and US Route 15.

Shortly after, Alicia-Santiago drove his black Ford Explorer to the nearby Exxon convenience store in an attempt to get help. Police say the driver of a red sedan, who allegedly was involved in the shooting, fled the area.

Lesher said the shooting appears to be an isolated event and there is no existing threat to the community.

